Shopper stunned after checking sticker on vintage item at thrift store: 'One of those items I've always wanted'

Everybody has that one dream item on their wish list. This Redditor, posting in the r/ThriftStoreHauls subreddit, found their dream item.

The lucky shopper bought a vintage Woolrich jacket for just $14.24 at their local Value Village. Depending on the style, these jackets can be hundreds of dollars and, in some cases, even thousands.

"One of those items I've always wanted but didn't want to pay the price," wrote the OP.

This is just another example of the incredible benefits that come with thrifting, especially for those who shop secondhand often. It's like couponing, only far more beneficial to the environment and local resources.

Thrifting helps to reduce the number of items that end up in landfills across the country. Millions of tons of textiles are discarded annually. In fact, only 15% of used clothing items and textiles end up in a thrift store, with the other 85% discarded and either burned or piled on top of more garbage.

What's more, it takes over 700 gallons of water to produce a single cotton T-shirt or pair of jeans, reports the World Wildlife Fund. If such an immense volume of resources is necessary for manufacturing a new cotton T-shirt, imagine what it takes to produce a Woolrich jacket.

Thrifting also helps minimize our overall environmental impact by decreasing the demand for manufacturing and transporting new clothing. By shopping secondhand, you also support the local economy rather than big-chain retail, reduce reliance on global supply chains, encourage resource efficiency, and foster community engagement.

Thrifting is a sustainable practice, reusing products that are repaired, recycled, or otherwise renewed rather than purchasing brand new.

Besides, it's a rewarding and oftentimes nostalgic hobby to get into, as this response post indicates.

"When I was growing up (70's) I had several in different colors; tan, emerald green, burgundy, blue," wrote one user. "We always called them halibut jackets."

