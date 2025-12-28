New study uncovers unexpected culprit behind 2,500 deaths per year: 'Simply too big to ignore′

The use of wood-burning stoves and fires in homes has been linked to 2,500 deaths in the U.K. a year.

What's happening?

The Guardian summarized a report released by Global Action Plan and Hertfordshire County Council explaining that wood-burning stoves and open fires are one of the biggest culprits of small-particle pollution.

Meanwhile, their use has risen in recent years, the publication added, citing an April 2025 study.

While 90% of people have other sources of heating, many still use stoves and fires for aesthetic reasons.

"We all need to stay warm this winter [but] an open fire or wood-burning stove is the most polluting way to heat a home," Global Action Plan's Larissa Lockwood told The Guardian.

"Air pollution from wood-burning stoves is cutting lives short and putting people in hospital — the health burden on the British public is simply too big to ignore."

Why is this report important?

Air pollution is a global problem and can affect people in many ways. The Guardian noted that the small particle pollution caused by stoves and open fires contribute to heart and lung disease.

The report also linked it to 3,700 cases of diabetes and 1,500 cases of asthma each year. Scientists have also discovered that air pollution increases dementia risk.

Plus, air pollution has been linked to a number of skin conditions. One study found that Americans living in places with high air pollution are twice as likely to develop eczema. Another paper linked air pollution to psoriasis.

What's being done about air pollution?

Lockwood told The Guardian that the government needed to strengthen the powers of local authorities to enforce regulations, better communicate the dangers of burning wood and other solid fuels to the public, and help people to insulate their homes and install cleaner heating systems.

You can take local action to reduce air pollution in your city. One impactful step is to cut down the amount of time you spend in a gas-guzzling car, which is a major contributor to air pollution.

The Port of Long Beach, California, is taking a step in the right direction by electrifying its truck fleet and investing in zero-pollution cranes. Many school districts are replacing diesel-powered school buses with electric ones, including the Farmington School District in Arkansas.

Less polluting ways to get around include walking when possible, using public transportation, and cycling.

