Estate sale shopper beats massive crowd to find sought-after vintage collection

"I just think these will be so, so cute during Christmas time, and I've been looking for these forever."

A TikTok estate-sale haul is drawing attention after one shopper said she braved a crowd of nearly 200 people — and still walked away with a holiday-table jackpot.

The biggest prize was vintage Christmas Spode, along with a handful of delicate china finds that secondhand lovers immediately recognized.

What happened?

In a TikTok video shared by Kylie Witt (@kylie_witt), Witt unpacked the pieces she scored after what she called "one of the most insane estate sales of my life."

Witt told viewers, "I'm not kidding when I say there were probably close to 200 people there," adding that shoppers were packed into "the barn, in the garage, and like, throughout the house" and were "still shoulder to shoulder."

Even so, Witt said the trip paid off because she managed to leave with the items she had hoped to find.

Among the pieces were a teacup she said "might be the prettiest teacup I've ever found," a nativity needlepoint pillow, a single decorative plate for a future plate wall, tiny cups marked "Japan," and blue-and-white tea and coffee plates.

What she seemed happiest about, however, was landing a set of Christmas Spode.

"Another very specific thing that I was going for were these Spode dinner plates and the salad plates," Witt said. "I just think these will be so, so cute during Christmas time, and I've been looking for these forever."

Why does it matter?

Rather than paying premium retail prices for seasonal tableware and decor, shoppers can often find high-quality, long-lasting pieces for a fraction of the cost. In Witt's case, that meant scoring uncommon vintage items that might otherwise be expensive or difficult to track down online.

Buying secondhand helps keep usable household goods in circulation longer, which can reduce demand for newly manufactured products and keep perfectly functional items out of landfills.

For people hoping to stretch their budgets while still finding character-filled home items, estate sales and thrift stores can offer both everyday necessities and rare treasures.

What are people saying?

Viewers were full of excitement and admiration for Witt's finds.

One commenter wrote, "Love the blue willow!" while another said, "Love the SPODE!!"

"Such good finds!! Without a modern makers mark just make sure you lead test your blue and white cups before you use them," another advised.

"Take me with you next time," quipped one more.

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