Pro chef addresses one of the most common complaints about gas stove alternatives: 'A more authentic cooking experience'

If you've ever made stir-fries that just don't quite compare to what you find at a restaurant, it may be that you're missing that crucial "wok hei."

Taken from Cantonese, "wok hei" literally translates to "breath of a wok," and it's the flavor that can only occur when high heat is applied to a wok and the food gets tossed nonstop.

A common refrain among home cooks is that "wok hei" can only be achieved with gas stoves. But a popular chef explained on YouTube that not only can woks be used with induction cooktops, but that induction will actually provide a "more authentic" experience.

In the video, chef Jon Kung (@jonkung) says many common flat-bottom woks will work on induction stovetops, as they are frequently made of carbon steel or cast iron. The only problem with this, Kung says, is if you lift the wok off the cooktop to toss your stir-fry, it will lose heat.

Some companies also sell curved, plug-in induction burners specially designed for woks. These also feature ridges around the burner's edge that allow woks to be moved around without losing heat, making them ideal for stir-frying.

"The way that it's designed means that it concentrates the energy into the bottom of the wok, just like the traditional wok jet burner," Kung says. "And because of that, these units … will get you a more authentic cooking experience than any Western gas stove."

Kung's video dispels a common myth about induction that it can't be used with rounded cookware or provide the same level of high heat as gas stoves. In reality, the current created by induction cooktops is so efficient that it can boil water up to 50% faster than gas and provides more consistent cooking temperatures, whether you want it ripping hot for stir-fries or a nice, gentle simmer.

On top of that, induction is considerably better for your health and the planet, as it doesn't rely on burning gas and creating toxic fumes that can contribute to asthma.

Rebates can knock up to $840 off an induction stove's purchase price. Even if a full stove isn't in the works, plug-in burners are also a tremendous option — and, starting at just $50, they're an affordable option, too.

"Jon, thanks for setting the record straight," one commenter said about induction cooktops. "Mine is a daily used appliance and no stove cleanup as well!"

"Huh, I didn't know I needed this in my life," another commenter wrote. "But I REALLY need this in my life."

