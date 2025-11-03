Homeowner shares crucial tip to avoid costly repairs this winter: 'I need these reminders'

Winter hits, and boom — a burst pipe floods the basement. Nobody wants that mess, or the bill that comes with it. Often, the sneaky culprit is that outdoor faucet you forgot about since summer. Leaving it exposed to a hard freeze? Yeah, that's asking for trouble.

The good news is, prepping it is super simple. TikToker Weekly Home Check (@weeklyhomecheck) dropped a quick video showing exactly what to do.

The scoop

"Did you know that if you don't drain your spigots for winter, you risk the possibility of bursting your pipes?" creator Keyshawn asked. Seriously good advice, especially for new homeowners or people in warmer spots getting surprise freezes.

First things first: Keyshawn showed taking the hose off. Drain it out and bring it inside — think basement or garage — so it doesn't freeze and crack.

The next step happens inside. Find the shut-off valve for that specific outdoor spigot. It could be in the basement, crawl space, or maybe under a sink. Found it? Turn it all the way off.

Now, back outside, open the spigot handle. All that water stuck in the pipe drains out. Quick tip from the American Red Cross: Leave that outside spigot handle slightly open all winter. If any water is left, it has room to expand when it freezes instead of breaking the pipe.

Last thing: Grab a cheap foam faucet cover — Keyshawn showed one — and pop it over the spigot. Extra insulation never hurts.

How it's helping

Why all this fuss? Simple physics. Water expands when it freezes, the American Red Cross reminds us. That pressure easily cracks pipes, especially exposed ones like spigots or pipes in cold garages.

Spending five minutes on this hack saves potentially thousands in repairs. Huge win for your bank account. It also prevents gallons of water from gushing out if a pipe bursts — saving water helps your bill and the planet. Little things add up, like turning off the tap when you brush your teeth. Every drop really does count.

Of course, winter prep isn't just the spigot. We've seen other smart tips, like the storm chaser advising dripping indoor faucets near cold walls. And being ready for anything is smart; one Redditor even shared their intense winter car survival kit. Getting your whole house weatherized makes a difference, and smart home gadgets can help manage energy, too.

What everyone's saying

People watching these videos definitely appreciate the heads-up.

One user commented, "I need these reminders, thank you!"

Another chimed in, "I need to do this asap. It just started getting a little cold where I am." Proof that these simple checks are easy to forget but important to do.

