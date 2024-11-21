Commuter shares ultimate winter survival kit for harsh road conditions: 'These are great'

When adverse weather closes in, it makes sense to pack some essentials.

Winter is known for its harsh weather conditions and bitter cold that can make even daily living tricky for some. That's why it's smart to be prepared for the worst.

On the r/preppers forum on Reddit, one user detailed their supplies for if they were forced to pause their road journey because of ice or snow.

In the comprehensive list, they detailed that they pack a duffel bag full of supplies in their trunk, including extra warm clothing, blankets, a biomass stove and fuel, medication, and heat cans to warm up food.

On an important note, they said they pack a carbon monoxide monitor that can keep track of the levels of potentially deadly fumes should you need to let the engine run for heat or other needs.

Among the other tools and emergency supplies, they also said that entertainment is important to help pass the time, which is why they bring knitting projects.

The advice this prepper gave could also come in handy in other extreme weather conditions. If hurricanes make roads unusable, for example, and you become stuck in your vehicle, a number of these supplies will be immensely helpful.

Human-caused global heating is making weather events like hurricanes and deadly storms longer, stronger, and more likely, so being ready for the worst is increasingly important.

While you might not need to carry these things in your car all the time, when adverse weather closes in, it makes sense to pack some essentials.

Redditors were grateful for the advice and offered their praise to the original poster for their state of readiness. Some even added their own suggestions.

"These are great," one user said, before adding, "include an air compressor to inflate tires or other items. A small air compressor will be really good, trust me."

"A lithium battery pack and a 12v heated blanket," someone suggested as additions.

"Brilliant list!" another Redditor added. "Thank You."

