Seasoned gardener shares brilliant hack to grow fresh herbs all winter long: 'This is actually genius'

If you're looking to grow onions and leeks and don't want to wait until spring, check out this winter seed-sowing hack.

The scoop

Meg Grows Plants (@meggrowsplants) takes you through the process and explains why this is their preferred method of growing onions and leeks.

#gardening #gardentips #urbangarden #wintersowing #onionseeds #urbanhomestead #backyardgarden ♬ original sound - MegGrowsPlants @meggrowsplants My favorite method for growing these is by far the winter sowing method. By being able to plant them so densely, you can fit tons of starts in just one jug! Onions and leeks are both alliums, and alliums are excellent companion plants! They help to deter pests due to their smell. The only thing you shouldn't plant them with are beans, peas and asparagus because they can hinder each others growth! #gardentok

Meg's post displays the jug method of planting, where you cut a gallon jug in half and fill the bottom with soil and seed after poking tiny holes in the bottom.

"By being able to plant them so densely, you can fit tons of starts in just one jug!" Meg wrote in the caption.

Duct tape the top half back on and in just a few weeks you will have tons of baby onion and leek starts to transfer to your garden. They are super easy to separate out and can tolerate a bit of root disturbance. Space them five to six inches apart.

It's a great way to garden in the winter. Megan goes on to explain companion planting — a gardening technique in which different plants are grown in close proximity in order to benefit from each other: "Onions and leeks are both alliums, and alliums are excellent companion plants! They help to deter pests due to their smell."

Megan warns against growing them with beans, peas, and asparagus since they can actually hinder each other's growth.

How it's working

Anytime you can grow something instead of buying it is a win for your pockets, your health, and the earth. Growing your own food saves a trip to the store and money on produce while reducing the need for excess resources used in transporting and packaging fruits and vegetables for mass consumption.

It's not only the most gratifying and eco-friendly way to feed yourself, but studies have shown that gardeners are healthier, physically and mentally, than those who don't. Turns out more fiber, physical exercise, and exposure to the sun are as good as any doctor's orders.

What people are saying

Megan's winter seed hack received a standing O.

"I'm gonna have to try this," one comment vowed.

"This was a game-changer for me last year. The onions did so well to repel pest in the garden," another attested.

"This is actually genius!" exclaimed a third.

