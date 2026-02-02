Proud gardener shares video of incredible scene in winter garden: 'That is so cool'

A winter gardening video is warming hearts online after a Reddit user showed that fresh vegetables can thrive even under snow.

The post, shared in r/gardening, features a short video of a woman shoveling through a snow-covered garden bed and pulling out fully grown leeks.

The post, which has earned over 600 upvotes and dozens of comments in less than a week, shows the gardener digging into frozen ground and lifting out thick, healthy leeks.

In the description, the OP explained, "We went to our garden today to see it in the snow and do some checks. Took some leeks with us while we were there."

The leeks appeared vibrant and intact despite the winter conditions, surprising many viewers who associate cold weather with the end of the growing season.

In the comments, the gardener shared more about how the crop succeeded.

"I am very proud of them," she wrote, explaining that she used the ground end of a parasol to create holes deep enough for the leeks to grow properly. She added that the method worked perfectly and that she planned to repeat it next year.

Beyond inspiring gardeners, the post highlights how working with nature can reduce effort and resources. Growing food or native plants at home can be far less demanding than maintaining a traditional grass lawn, especially in regions that experience weather extremes.

Replacing turf with native plants can save homeowners time on mowing, reduce water use, and lower utility bills. Even partial lawn replacements can deliver benefits.

Low-maintenance options like clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping require far less water than conventional lawns and are better suited to local climates. Rewilding your yard also supports pollinators and creates healthier soil, helping yards stay resilient year-round.

Commenters chimed in to note that cold weather can improve flavor.

As one user put it, "Snow leeks are the best. Cold makes them sweeter. That harvest looks great."

Another commenter added, "These leeks look amazing!"

And a third said, "That is so cool! No pun intended!"

