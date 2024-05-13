Homeowner shares stunning progress photos of garden after removal of drought-stricken lawn: 'You've inspired me'

Replacing a traditional grass lawn with native plants doesn't just create a gorgeous garden — it saves serious time and money.

One homeowner in Southern California is going viral for a vibrant native plant garden, featured in a post on Reddit's r/Gardening community that's turning heads and changing minds.

The post, titled "Front yard wildflowers in SoCal. Three years since we took out the lawn!", includes six stunning photos showcasing a front yard bursting with colorful blooms and lush greenery.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I had a friend dig out all of the lawn and started by putting natives and succulents around the edges," the homeowner explained in a follow-up comment. "In the middle I threw out a bunch of wildflower seeds and they keep coming back every season! It was super fun. You just have to be willing to be the crazy person in the neighborhood who takes the leap."

Replacing a traditional grass lawn with native plants doesn't just create a gorgeous garden — it saves serious time and money. Native plant lawns require far less maintenance, water, and expensive fertilizers compared to grass. This lowers your water bill and frees up your weekends.

Even better, native plants create a healthier ecosystem for critical pollinators like bees and butterflies, which play a vital role in protecting our food supply.

The good news is that you have plenty of eco-friendly, low-maintenance lawn alternatives to choose from. Some great options include native wildflowers like the Redditor used, clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

And you don't have to transform your entire yard all at once. Even replacing just a portion of your lawn makes a big impact on your wallet and the environment. Every square foot counts.

Fellow Redditors were quick to praise the original poster's lawn transformation.

"This is awesome!!! Beautiful colors," one commenter raved.

"Amazing! You've inspired me," another added.

"Well done!" exclaimed a third. "This looks really great, I so want to do this to my front yard."

Are you feeling inspired to reimagine your own yard? Check out our step-by-step guide to "rewilding" your lawn. Your yard — and the planet — will thank you.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.