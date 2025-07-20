Homeowner shares adorable photos after transforming formerly barren dirt patch: 'You've livened it up'

A proud New Jersey Redditor shared the progress on their yard to r/gardening.

"We took advantage of the nice weather here in New Jersey, and planted our little garden," they wrote in the title, alongside before-and-after photos.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

These upgrades look great, but incorporating a bit of wilderness into your lawn also comes with a bunch of benefits. For one, native flowers provide support to pollinators, which need all the help they can get. Big population declines have been linked to heat and pesticide use, and these little creatures help protect our food supply.

Native plants are also easy to manage, as they've evolved for the local climate. This means less time, energy, and money spent caring for beautiful plants. Strong, diverse root systems also help protect your home with improved soil health. The right plant mix can help retain moisture in the soil, thus minimizing erosion and potential flood damage to your home.

Best of all, the simple act of gardening is great for mental and physical health.

Keeping this garden looking good will require a bit of care, though. Invasive species can threaten a biodiverse oasis. When a plant is taken from its native habitat with all its checks and balances, it can get out of hand. In a new spot without those limits, an invasive species can rapidly outcompete the natives, creating a monopoly on important resources such as food, water, and space.

Hopefully, the homeowner keeps an eye out for any creeping into their garden and doesn't inadvertently add any themselves. Fellow Redditors were impressed by the transformation.

"I tend to forget how the smallest pops of color and re-arrangement of a space can COMPLETELY flip how it's perceived," said one community member. "You've livened it up and given so much personality with just those few square feet!"

"I love how your lantern is really a bird feeder. This area is totes adorbs!" said another.

