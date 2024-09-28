Expert gardener shares how to avoid wasting water on your plants as high temperatures remain: 'It's all about how you water'

Although fall is already here, temperatures are not expected to drop in many places around the United States anytime soon. That being said, if you are growing a fall garden, have fall foliage, or any other plants you don't want to perish in this year's lingering heat, you must be sure your plants are still getting plenty of water.

To ensure your plants are getting the most out of watering and that the water and time used to nurture your garden aren't being wasted, you'll want to be sure you are watering the right way. Luckily, Instagram user Sophie Valentine (@lookinsidemygarden) has shared a helpful watering how-to for using less water in hot weather.

The scoop

Before diving into her hot-weather watering technique, Sophie explains that it isn't always necessary to water your plants every day.

"It's all about how you water, and your watering schedule," says Sophie. "That is key."

When it comes to watering your plants, she says the most important thing is to never water over the tops of your plants.

She explains that watering above plants prevents water from going where it needs to be. Instead of soaking into the dirt where the plant can then absorb water through its roots, water is blocked from reaching the base of the plant by its foliage.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

"It is just wasting water," Sophie says.

To ensure that water is reaching a plant's roots, Sophie demonstrates how she pulls back the foliage and aims her hose at the base of the plant where the roots are stretched out under the soil.

She then soaks each plant for five to ten seconds, allowing plenty of water to be absorbed into the soil.

🗣️ How much time do you spend taking care of the plants inside or outside your home?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Sophie says she gives everything a deep soak twice a week in hot weather but gives newer plants more regular watering to help them establish strong roots.

Finally, Sophie explains you should always be watching your plants, as their appearance — such as drooping, flopping, or browning — will indicate if they need more or less water.

How it's helping

Sophie isn't the only gardener on the internet offering helpful advice for growers. Numerous others have shared free or low-cost hacks to make starting a garden at home more accessible to both beginner gardeners and those with small budgets. Numerous articles and guides offer tried-and-true recommendations at little or no cost. You can also check out The Cool Down's guide for growing your own food.

Shared tips and garden hacks like Sophie's make growing a garden easier and more accessible for everyone. There are numerous physical, mental, social, money-saving, and environmental benefits to growing a garden, whether it be for aesthetics or produce, so the more people that garden, the happier and healthier people and our planet will be.

What people are saying

Users in the comments of Sophie's video applauded her technique.

"​​I don't water unless I have to," wrote one person. "Forces the plants to dig their roots deep."

Another user agreed, saying, "We musn't spoil them with watering daily, they will act more dramatic whenever we start watering them less."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.