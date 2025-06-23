Artist shares inspiring video of what she did after washing new dress: 'Amazing that you thought of that'

What if you could take the extra dye from your clothes and make it into something useful? Now you can.

Joanne Green of Jo's Nature Art (@joanne_green_art) shared an incredible, innovative way to turn the by-product from washing a colorful dress into watercolor paints. She demonstrated in the video, in what she calls "extreme upcycling," how she was able to source the extra dye and transform it into something that can be used again step-by-step.

"Through simple and non-toxic chemistry, I am able to capture the dye particles and make watercolor paint," she wrote in the video.

Green also mentioned that the fashion industry creates "a serious amount" of water pollution. It's estimated that the industry is responsible for at least 20% of global water pollution, mainly because of dyeing and finishing textiles. Microplastics from textiles also end up in our food chains when we do laundry. The European Environment Agency reports that garment production has been detrimental to the health of people and animals that inhabit areas near manufacturing factories.

By capturing and reusing leftover dye, Green helped prevent even small amounts of harmful chemicals from entering our waterways. TikTokers were so impressed by how innovative this technique is, one saying: "Amazing that you thought of that!"

"Most amazing use of recycling," another person said.

While this method of upcycling may be a bit labor-intensive for some, it is a powerful reminder that sustainable choices don't have to be conventional — just creative. Small, resourceful hacks like this can help reduce waste and even save money over time.

Green also shared in the comments that she's written a book to teach others this process, educating and encouraging others to join in the upcycling movement. As one commenter put it, "This is what it means to live intentionally," speaking to the growing desire to make meaningful, mindful choices for our planet.

