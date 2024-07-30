Crafter shares 'genius' painting hack using old Pringles containers in unexpected way: 'Best thing I have seen all day'

"This is a great way to upcycle and reduce waste in the landfill."

One crafter has found a clever way to repurpose empty Pringles cans, and it's a game changer for DIY enthusiasts everywhere.

With a few simple steps, you can turn that iconic canister into a convenient storage solution for your paint roller.

The scoop

In a video posted on Instagram, upcycler TIP Centric (@tip_centric) demonstrates how to transform an empty Pringles can into a paint roller storage container. Here's what you need to do:

First, remove the brush from your paint roller. Then, puncture the lid of a clean, empty Pringles can. Next, slide the can down until it meets the top of the roller handle. Finally, reattach the brush.

Voila! You now have a sealable container to keep your paint roller between uses.

How it's working

This innovative hack is a win-win for your wallet and the environment. By repurposing an empty snack container, you're saving money on specialized storage solutions while keeping plastic waste out of landfills.

Pringles cans are notoriously difficult to recycle due to their mixed-material construction. Upcycling them into practical storage gives these containers a second life and reduces the demand for new plastic products. Every small action counts when it comes to protecting our planet.

What's more, this hack can help you stay organized and efficient during your DIY projects. No more searching for a place to store your paint roller or dealing with dried, splattered paint. With this simple solution, you can keep your tools clean and ready for your next project.

What people are saying

DIY enthusiasts are loving this simple yet effective trick. The official Pringles Instagram page even chimed in with a "Clever!!!" comment.

Another wrote: "Should have thought of this it's genius!"

One user noted: "Because Pringles containers are waterproof and made of so many different materials, they are difficult to recycle. So, this is a great way to upcycle and reduce waste in the landfill."

Another commenter summed it up perfectly: "Best thing I have seen all day."

By thinking outside the box (or can), we can all find creative ways to reuse everyday items and make more sustainable choices. What other household items could you repurpose to save money and resources? The possibilities are endless.

