Residents to expect higher utility bills after officials share reasoning behind price hike: 'Increases are never implemented lightly'

Families across southeastern Michigan could soon see higher water and sewer bills after the region's largest utility provider announced another round of wholesale price increases, reported WWJ.

What's happening?

The Great Lakes Water Authority said it will raise the rates it charges to local municipalities beginning in July. For the 2027 fiscal year, water costs will go up an average of 5.8%, and wastewater costs will climb 4.26%, roughly in line with last year's bumps of 5.9% and 4.5%, respectively.

Local governments set the final prices that show up on your bill, but GLWA's wholesale rates directly affect what those communities pay. When the wholesale cost goes up, municipalities often pass the difference along to households and local companies.

The authority was formed in 2014 with a pledge to keep annual increases at or below 4%. That promise has since fallen by the wayside as it costs more to run and maintain the system's aging infrastructure.

"Budget and charge increases are never implemented lightly," said Suzanne R. Coffey, GLWA CEO, per CBS Detroit. "However, our regional system is at an inflection point. Aging infrastructure is deteriorating faster than it can be replaced under the current funding model, while climate impacts and operational demands continue to rise.

"Our responsibility is striking the right balance, protecting affordability for the communities we serve, while making the investments necessary to ensure long-term reliability, public health, and system resilience."

GLWA's network covers roughly 40% of the state's residents, with most customers living in Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb counties.

Why are rising water costs concerning?

Extreme weather strains the water and sewer systems built decades ago. Heavier rainstorms send surges of runoff into aging pipes, and hotter summers push drinking water demand higher.

Repairing that infrastructure is expensive. Those costs often land on people who can least afford them.

When rates climb year after year, lower-income families face tough choices between paying their water bill and covering other needs.

What can I do about rising water costs?

The federal government has directed billions of dollars toward water infrastructure through programs such as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Michigan has assistance programs for residents struggling with their bills, including the Low Income Household Water Assistance Program.

At home, fix your leaky faucets and running toilets right away. Just one dripping tap can waste thousands of gallons per year. Swap older fixtures for WaterSense-labeled models, which use less water without sacrificing performance.

You can push for change at the policy level, too. Attend your local water board meetings and ask how rate decisions are made.

