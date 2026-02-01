Grandpa demonstrates money-saving tips to fix common household plumbing issue: 'I wish I'd seen this 3 weeks ago'

"It would have saved me several hundred dollars."

One of the beauties of the internet is its ability to point you to resources for things you may not have learned growing up. Things like small fixes around the house may be difficult, especially if you don't have someone to turn to for guidance.

One DIY grandpa, known as Grandpa's Toolkit (@grandpas_toolkit) on TikTok, shared a video on how to fix a leaky faucet.

The scoop

Grandpa's video takes the viewer slowly through the process of fixing a sink.

The first step to fixing a leaky faucet is to turn off the water.

"Turn the water off on both the hot and cold, and turn them clockwise, and that shuts them off," the TikTok creator advised.

You can test if the water's shut off by turning on the faucet and seeing if water runs — nothing should come out.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

The next step requires removing the faucet handles.

Use an Allen wrench, which is also known as a hex key. Insert it into the side of the faucet handle, and unscrew the handle by turning the Allen wrench counterclockwise.

After you've loosened the screw, you can pull the handle off. Do the same on the other handle bar.

Depending on your faucet type, you may see what is known as a cartridge underneath. A cartridge is an insert in a sink's handle that controls the water flow.

The sink cartridges in the demonstration video are held in place by two nuts. The TikTok creator uses a crescent wrench to take off.

He pulls the cartridge up and explains that if water is leaking from the handle, it is because of a faulty O-ring on the cartridge.

However, if the faucet is dripping from the spout, it is because of a worn-out washer that lives below the handle's cartridge. He uses a screwdriver to pick the small washer up, which is attached to a spring.

Fixing your leaky faucet can be as simple as replacing the O-ring or washer. They can be purchased at your local hardware store.

When putting your faucet back together, make sure that the plastic tab on the sink cartridge faces the sink spout.

How it's helping

Hiring a professional for a faucet or sink repair can cost hundreds of dollars. According to Home Guide, fixing a dripping faucet can cost $125 on the low end and up to $350 on the high end.

On your own, this simple repair might cost you less than $10 at the home improvement store and some patience.

It is a simple fix, which beats catching any drips with a water jug or not catching the water at all, which wastes water.

According to the Geiler Company, a slow leak of 10 drips per minute can waste as much as 1 gallon of water per day. A more severe leak can see as many as 120 drips per minute, wasting 11 gallons of water per day. For reference, an eight-minute shower uses about 17 gallons of water, according to Portland's Water Efficiency Program.

What everyone's saying

Grandpa's Toolkit demonstrates simple home fixes and empowers individuals to learn new skills.

"I wish I'd seen this 3 weeks ago, it would have saved me several hundred dollars," one commenter wrote.

"Learned something new today," another user commented.

"Thanks Gramps!" a third commenter said.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.