Handywoman demonstrates simple fix for common toilet problem: 'Extremely helpful'

A continuously running toilet not only wastes unnecessary water, but it can run up your water bill.

Fortunately, most faulty toilets can be repaired with a simple fix.

The TikTok account for Donovan WaterWorks (@donovan.waterworks), a queer-woman-owned plumbing business based in Maryland, shared how to stop a non-stop running toilet.

@donovan.waterworks If your toilet is running nonstop, it might be the flapper! In this video Danni shows how quick and easy it is to replace a worn-out flapper. This simple fix can save water and stop that constant running sound for good.

The scoop

A leaky toilet wastes about 200 gallons of water per day, according to an Environmental Protection Agency fact sheet. The amount of water wasted is the equivalent to about 11 standard showers, which uses between 15-20 gallons of water on average, per a water resource from the City of Portland.

Danni from Donovan Waterworks explained in the TikTok video: "A lot of times, if your toilet is running, it's a problem with the flappers."

Flappers are the interior stoppers at the bottom of the toilet tank that lift and allow reserved water in the tank to flush the toilet. Flappers reseal over the flush valve opening to stop the water flow and reserve water for the next flush.

Stopping the leak can be as simple as replacing the old or faulty flappers, which only costs about $10.

To get started replacing your faulty flappers, first turn the water off behind the base of the toilet. After you do this, flush the toilet to get the remaining water out of the toilet tank, which allows you to work inside the tank without getting too wet.

Inside the tank, you'll find a rubber stopper covering an opening — this is your toilet flapper. Remove the flapper by detaching it from all attached points, including what is known as the flush valve.

Install your new flapper, re-attaching it to the flush valve and installing the chain.

"You want there to be enough slack so that it's not lifted up, but you don't want it to be so long that when you connect it, it's not actually doing anything," Danni explained, showing how to find the perfect chain positioning.

She adjusted the end hook to where the chain is taut and then hooked it into one of the small holes on the tank lever. Your flapper should open and close when you flush.

How it's helping

Sometimes, fixing and repairing things around the house can feel daunting. However, the internet is a trove of valuable resources that make DIY projects, such as fixing your leaky toilet, more accessible for the average person.

Stopping the leak not only saves you money on your water bills, as you're not wasting massive amounts of water from passively flushing, but it also helps conserve resources.

Reducing water waste conserves freshwater and saves the energy and effort required to transport and treat the "used" water. These energy savings can reduce carbon pollution, helping to limit the rise of global temperatures.

Researchers at the University of British Columbia have developed a new toilet that doesn't require any water, electricity, or plumbing, which could cumulate the resource savings associated with efficient toilets, while serving underserved or remote communities with limited access to sanitation.

Weatherizing your home, or improving your home's insulation, also improves your home's energy efficiency, keeping your home warmer while saving as much money as possible.

What everyone's saying

Commenters expressed gratitude for the helpful tutorial to help fix their leaky toilets.

"Thank you this was actually soo helpful," one user said.

"Literally just saved me," another commenter added.

A third commenter wrote: "Extremely helpful!"

