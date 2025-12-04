Homeowner disturbed after discovering serious issue ignored by HOA: 'Should I call someone?'

"Some of us are pretty salty about HOAs."

A homeowner's alarming discovery has sparked a heated discussion online about the oversight of homeowners associations — or the lack of it.

In a recent post shared to Reddit's r/Plumbing forum, a resident revealed a steady spray of water coming from a pipe in their community's common area, asking fellow users, "Should I call someone? Worried about it overwatering & rotting the pine eventually."

The photo quickly gained traction as commenters weighed in on what the malfunction might mean and who should be responsible for fixing it (click here to view the photo if the embed does not appear).

In the photo, water appears to be spraying directly onto a tree trunk from a backflow prevention device or irrigation connection — something that could be both unsafe and expensive if ignored. One commenter didn't hesitate: "Call the HOA." Another added that leaks like this can worsen in freezing temperatures and "really should have some kind of protection around it to prevent vandalism."

The situation highlights a broader problem many homeowners face: HOAs across the country often tightly regulate what residents can and cannot do on their own property — sometimes even blocking money-saving, eco-friendly upgrades like rooftop solar or native plant lawns — yet they're frequently slow to address issues under their own responsibility.

Commenters didn't hold back their frustration with the HOA's delay.

"Send them the same kind of form letter they'd send you if the weeds grew 2.3 inches too high," one joked. "Sorry, some of us are pretty salty about HOAs — so this is like catnip.

"Another quipped: "Fine them $150/day for the unsightly water mark on the tree."

