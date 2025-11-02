Frustrated homeowner seeks legal advice after power-hungry HOA blocks money-saving renovation: '[It's] their hill to die on'

One Maryland homeowner whose roof wasn't a good fit for solar panels wanted to mount an array on the ground instead, but found that their homeowners association was resistant to the idea.

They posted about their frustrating experience on the r/solar Reddit forum. "Live on a one-acre property in MD within an HOA that I've never seen enforce anything (people with boats in yards, political signs etc) which I'm perfectly fine with however it seems my ground mounted solar project is their hill to die on," they said. "Solar isn't mentioned in HOA documents however they are saying it's a structure and can be denied that way."

Normally, installing solar panels is a protected activity in Maryland, and an HOA can't stop a homeowner from installing them. However, that only applies to solar panels mounted on the home itself, whether on the roof or the walls.

The original poster said that they consulted with an attorney and found that they would have no certain legal protection. They had considered tactics they thought might make the HOA back down, such as threatening to mount the solar panels on the roof and cutting down trees that were blocking the sun there.

Most homeowners in the OP's position would be just as frustrated. Solar panels make a huge difference to your home energy bills, on top of the environmental benefits of clean energy, which many people are willing to fight for. If you're one of them, EnergySage offers free tools to help you gather and compare quotes from vetted installers in your region.

In this position, faced with an uncooperative HOA, one option is to try to change the rules. Most HOAs have internal processes for changing the bylaws. With pro-solar rules in place, the only thing you'll need to worry about is finding the right supplier for your panels.

