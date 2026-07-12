New homeowner learns water heater flue slopes the wrong way, and plumbers warn of CO risk

"He is right. This is bad. Definitely needs to be fixed immediately."

What started as an ordinary furnace swap raised a separate red flag for the home's new owners when an HVAC technician noticed the water heater flue was pitched in the wrong direction.

Improper venting can do more than hurt performance — it can create a risk of dangerous combustion gases flowing back into the home.

What happened?

A homeowner turned to Reddit for advice, sharing a photo of their furnace after an HVAC technician told them their water heater exhaust "should always be angled upwards."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Because the basement has limited headroom, with pipes and vents already forcing them to duck, the technician recommended replacing the unit with a shorter model rather than modifying the venting arrangement.

"We're new homeowners so this is all new territory for us - how bad is this?" the poster wrote. "The flue currently slopes downward toward the chimney and the HVAC tech said it could lead to backdraft of combustion gases including carbon monoxide."

Responders in the thread backed up the warning.

"He is right. This is bad. Definitely needs to be fixed immediately," one said.

"I'd go with a heat pump water heater, do away with the vent bull**** entirely," another added.

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If replacement is already on the table, upgrading to a heat pump water heater can also lower energy bills.

Why does it matter?

Carbon monoxide is especially dangerous because it is colorless and odorless, meaning a problem can go unnoticed until symptoms begin. Headaches, dizziness, nausea, and confusion can all be signs of exposure, and severe cases can quickly become life-threatening.

Small installation details — like the pitch of a vent pipe — can carry serious safety implications. A backdraft problem is not just a code issue; it can become an immediate health and safety issue.

Poor venting can reduce appliance performance and may lead to more repairs, while a full replacement can be expensive if homeowners are caught off guard.

If a water heater has to be replaced, choosing a more efficient model can help lower monthly utility costs for years.

What can I do?

If you suspect a water heater vent is installed incorrectly, the safest move is to have it inspected by a licensed plumber or HVAC professional as soon as possible. Homeowners should also make sure carbon monoxide detectors are installed and working near sleeping areas and on each level of the home.

If replacement is the best option, it may be worth considering a heat pump model instead of another standard tank. Cala's customizable smart heat pump water heaters are a great option. They help homeowners reduce their energy bills by heating water only when needed. That can help reduce energy waste while still ensuring hot water is available when a household actually uses it.

For homeowners trying to address both safety and budget concerns, a smarter replacement can be a practical next step.

Exploring options such as Cala's smart heat pump water heaters, along with any local rebates or tax incentives, can turn an urgent repair into a longer-term household upgrade.

"Looks like a good time to invest in a heat pump water heater - seal off that exhaust," a commenter suggested to the OP.

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