Fire department issues urgent warning about accidental carbon monoxide poisoning: 'Can quickly fill up the house with deadly levels'

"Make sure it's outdoors and downwind from any windows or doors."

The Kansas City Missouri Fire Department warned residents about the potentially deadly consequences of using portable generators in the home.

What's happening?

KCTV5 summarized KCFD's warning against using portable generators inside the home, including in garages and basements. These devices can release dangerous carbon monoxide gas into the air. The only exception, the outlet said, is a battery-run version.

"They produce significant amounts of carbon monoxide and can quickly fill up the house with deadly levels of carbon monoxide, so do not operate a generator indoors," KCFD Chief Michael Hopkins told the news station. "Make sure it's outdoors and downwind from any windows or doors because the draft can actually still pull that carbon monoxide inside. That would be first and foremost. Just don't operate it indoors. It can be deadly."

The department also advised against using gas-powered stoves, which can also emit carbon monoxide, to heat homes.

Why is carbon monoxide concerning?

Carbon monoxide is known as the "silent killer" since it cannot be seen, smelled, or tasted in the air. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 400 Americans die each year due to carbon monoxide poisoning not linked to fires.

Improper generator usage is a major culprit when it comes to carbon monoxide in the home. In fact, a group of pediatricians recently sounded the alarm on this. Its warning came after research found that kids' risk for carbon monoxide poisoning spikes during power outages, mostly due to improper use of this appliance.

What can be done to prevent carbon monoxide poisoning?

Following the guidelines provided by KCFD is the first step. The CDC also recommends that people install battery-operated or battery back-up carbon monoxide detectors near every sleeping area in the home.

Steering away from gas-burning appliances can eliminate even more risk in your home.

Pairing solar energy with appliances like induction burners and electric water heaters can make your home more efficient and less costly to heat or cool. Using battery storage eliminates the need for a generator during power outages. Going solar can also save you big money on your energy bills.

EnergySage has free tools to get information on battery storage options. The company has also teamed up with electrification company Qmerit to guarantee customers the best price when shopping for home battery storage solutions.

