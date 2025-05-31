Homeowner reveals clever water-saving trick with surprising payoff: 'Love this'

"We have to be aware of how we use water."

Water consumption and water scarcity are two of the biggest issues facing our planet. That is why it is so important to try to limit water waste in any way we can.

With that in mind, a TikToker named Suzette Chaumette (@foodindy) recently took to the site to share an ingenious hack to conserve water in your home.

The scoop

In the video, she demonstrates using a bucket to catch the water while your shower is heating up. She then uses the water throughout the day for various needs such as washing hands, watering plants, and even flushing her toilet.

Under the video, she captions it: "In this drought and especially in fire season, we have to be aware of how we use water. One simple way to save water is to put a bucket in your shower and catch the water before your shower gets warm."

How it's helping

This is increasingly important as time goes on.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, 40 out of 50 states expect some kind of water shortage in the next decade. And Americans use an average of 82 gallons of water at home every single day. Installing water-efficient fixtures and appliances helps decrease this use drastically.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

But smart appliances aren't just limited to water conservation. It is now easier than ever to make your home a smart home. New technological advancements have led to an abundance of smart appliances that conserve energy and save you money in the process. For example, a company called Harvest heats and cools your homes at optimum times to take advantage of time-of-use rates.

Of course, the ultimate home energy hack is installing solar panels.

This can bring your energy costs close to zero dollars. And it benefits whole communities as excess energy produced is often sold back to the grid, lowering costs for everyone.

Currently, installing solar panels is easier and more cost-efficient than ever, thanks to a company called EnergySage. The company provides a free service that compares quotes between vetted solar panel installation companies so you can make the best decision for your home. Customers have saved up to $10,000 on installations.

What everyone's saying

Commenters on the original water conservation post were impressed with the hack.

One said, "Love this!" Another said, "Good idea! Thank you."

And another echoed Suzette's use of excess water: "I often use my bath water for the rest of the day to flush the toilet!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.