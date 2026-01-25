Homeowner suspects neighbor after getting shocking bill: 'It's very obvious'

A homeowner was shocked when they received hundreds of dollars in water bills while their house sat empty for weeks — and they suspect their neighbor may be to blame.

In a Reddit post, the homeowner explained that their job requires frequent travel, leaving their house empty for long stretches. That's why a $311 water bill raised immediate red flags. According to the water company, the home had used roughly 33,000 gallons in just a few weeks — even though no one was at home.

The following month, another bill arrived, this time for $486. When a technician inspected the property, they reportedly found no leaks. Instead, the technician told the homeowner: "It's very obvious someone is turning your water on and off."

The original poster did the math — in two-and-a-half years of normal living, their home had used 136,000 gallons of water, but 100,000 gallons of it had come from the last two months while they were away.

There was another suspicious detail: "My neighbor's lawn looks like a golf course. It's incredibly green, well watered and tended to. He's usually out watering at least once a day." The homeowner noted that their outdoor water shutoff sits along the property line, making it accessible from next door.

Suggestions began flooding in, urging the homeowner to install cameras to catch the neighbor in the act if they were the culprit.

Some suggested the theft may be harder to detect. "I'd be wary of a hidden line he's added," one Reddit user wrote.

This is another example of how bad neighbors can lead to higher costs, tension, and even expensive measures to address disputes, including security systems and litigation. For example, some neighbors have been caught stealing electricity via outdoor plugs or more sophisticated technical maneuvers in accessible electric panels.

For people trying to live more sustainably, disputes like this can become a barrier to climate-friendly choices. However, homeowners can protect themselves by contacting authorities when necessary or by involving homeowners associations (here's how to fight your HOA if they are the source of trouble). "No trespassing" signs and security cameras are also effective deterrents.

On the Reddit post, there are over 900 comments reacting to the story.

One person wrote: "My previous neighbor built a detached garage years ago and tapped into the water line after his meter but thankfully before ours. It went on for years with nobody knowing until that line started to leak."

"Take your time with this. Gather solid evidence. It's the only way to get a solid open and shut case against the thief to be repaid for the water charges he's created," another said.

