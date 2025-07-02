Homeowner stunned after discovering neighbor's theft in broad daylight: 'I would be livid'

"Send the pic to the police and make a report."

The cost of electricity continues to rise for consumers, prompting people to seek ways to lower their energy bills.

However, rather than considering alternative energy sources, like solar panels, some people are taking the illegal route to acquire less expensive power.

A Reddit user posted to the r/BadNeighbors subreddit to share their story about their neighbor stealing their electricity.

The user posted a series of images of text messages between themselves and their neighbor, which detailed how they found an electric cord plugged into an outside outlet on their side of their duplex, leading back to their neighbor. Once the neighbor was confronted with the theft, they tried to emotionally manipulate the original poster into feeling bad for them.

They continued to detail other issues they'd encountered due to their neighbor, such as having their water turned off and barking dogs that kept their child awake.

Continuing with their explanation of what happened when they discovered the plug, they said, "My husband saw her trying to enter through the backyard to avoid us. She finally messaged me […] and that is what I got."

Fellow Redditors were stunned at the blatant theft and emotional manipulation that followed.

"After you get her unplugged get a locking receptacle cover," recommended one user, to which the original poster replied, "The property management is replacing it with a lockable one."

Another Redditor commented, "I would be livid."

Bad neighbors like this one can cause a wealth of problems for others. Stealing a neighbor's electricity not only causes the neighbor to spend more on power, but it also increases the amount of electricity used, thereby increasing the amount of pollution produced.

Whether one is seeking climate-friendly home solutions or simply trying to keep bills low, difficult neighbors can prove to be a barrier to a less expensive and more environmentally friendly home.

The original poster's property management had the right idea in providing a locking receptacle for the outlet so the neighbor can't use it again, which should solve the problem.

However, one Reddit commenter also recommended, "Send the pic to the police and make a report. Don't press charges, but you want it on file as reported in case they go another step further."

