Expert reveals simple trick to maintain peak washing machine performance: 'Did not know'

"How I feel knowing I've been doing this for years."

by Yei Ling Ma
This easy maintenance tip will help your washing machine's performance.

An appliance expert in Ontario, Canada, shared one simple maintenance tip to keep your washing machine running for longer. 

The scoop

Posted on TikTok under the TA Appliances and Barbecues (@taappliances) moniker, the host explains the benefits of keeping the door of your washing machine cracked open after doing the laundry.

A little airflow goes a long ways with washing machines!

"While this is good advice for top-load washing machines, it's especially important for front loads because of how airtight that seal is," the appliance expert explained. 

Leaving the door slightly ajar after you've finished the laundry allows air to flow through the drum and the rest of the washing machine, which allows the machine to fully dry, preventing bacteria growth in the home appliance that helps to keep you clean. 

How it's helping

A dirty or moldy washer can be dangerous and can have adverse health effects. 

According to the Indoor Doctor, common molds and bacteria that can be found in dirty washing machines include: aspergillus, penicillium, black mold, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Escherichia coli (E. coli), and Klebsiella pneumoniae. These contaminants can cause mild to serious respiratory issues and result in troubling skin conditions. 

Following this simple tip minimizes the risk of developing any of the above conditions — a consequence of using a dirty washer.

It also helps save what energy would have been used to re-run a cycle to address any poor cleaning issues from a dirty washer, saving you time and lowering laundry costs. A high-efficiency washer and dryer can help homeowners save even more energy and water, lowering their carbon footprint compared with traditional or old-school washer and dryer models. 

Good appliance upkeep, including reducing fabric softener buildup and cleaning the washer filter, can save homeowners from long-term maintenance costs, which can range from $250 to $700 for washers.

What everyone's saying

Many users in the comments section expressed that they had already been practicing this tip to help keep their washer running without issues. 

When's the last time you cleaned your washing machine?

In the past couple of months 😎

In the past year 😏

Over a year ago 😕

Never 😬

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"How I feel knowing I've been doing this for years," one commenter wrote.

"Also, pull out the detergent drawer a bit to let it air out, too," another user added.

"Thanks, did not know," a third commenter said.

x