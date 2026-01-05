New home renter breaks open washing machine to show negative effects of common laundry product: 'I don't feel so good now'

"That puck of gunk came out in one solid piece."

The fabric softener you've been using may be doing more than just keeping your laundry soft; it could be holding your washing machine back.

In a popular Reddit post shared in the r/Laundry subreddit, the poster shared startling images of a gunky buildup in their washing machine with the caption: "Your daily reminder to stop using fabric softener."

The scoop

"Always make a point to deep clean washers when I move into a new place," the poster wrote. "That puck of gunk came out in one solid piece, and it's mostly just lint held together by undissolved fabric softener with a smidge of dog hair."

Photo Credit: Reddit



Photo Credit: Reddit



Luckily, it didn't smell too bad, but "it felt disgusting holding it," they wrote.

The poster shared images of the "puck" made of hair, fabric softeners, and gunk pulled out of the top of the center agitator in their top-loading washing machine. It's a gross mess of brown, gray, and blue, and the poster blamed fabric softener for the mess.

How it's helping

Fabric softener may be good for how it makes your clothes feel, but it can be bad for your washing machine in the long term. Its waxy residue builds up over time, clogging the dispenser, coating the drum with wax, and fostering mold and mildew growth.

Fabric softeners work by depositing a layer of electrically charged chemical compounds on fabric to make it soft and fluffy, according to Consumer Reports. However, it can reduce flame resistance on children's sleepware, diminish workout clothes' wicking ability, and promote mold growth.

Using fabric softener less often or using alternatives like vinegar or reusable dryer balls can save you money, keep your washing machine clean, and make it easier to deep clean when you need to. It's also important to clean your washing machine regularly to avoid buildup that reduces performance.

What everyone's saying

Users in the Reddit comments expressed their disgust and offered tips for a better wash.

"I'll just have some weak tea and broth for dinner," one user wrote. "I don't feel so good now."

"I stopped using dryer sheets two weeks ago and switched to wool dryer balls. Best decision I made," another wrote.

"I had a similar washer," one shared. "It gunks up very quickly and is why I quit using liquid fabric softener."

