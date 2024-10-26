Gardener met with warnings after making major planting mistake: 'My nightmare'

Among the great things about gardening is the aesthetic you can create with the things you grow. Whether it's a palette of vibrant colors with a range of native plants or a pollinator garden that attracts butterflies and bees, you can end up staring at your yard for hours.

But it's always a smart idea to do some research to ensure the look of your garden does not guarantee a headache a few months later.

One Redditor shared their latest project to the r/gardening community, adding morning glory vines to the ivy that was already growing up a trellis to add a little bit of pop.

However, commenters were immediately concerned with the idea, with one user saying, "Oh my. Ivy and morning glories together. My nightmare."

Another person added, "One will destroy the outside of your house and any other structure & the other will suck all the healthy nutrients out of the soil and will wrap themselves around your fences, telephone poles, etc......and will take forever to pull out. Good luck!"

Indeed, there are plenty of horror stories involving both ivy and morning glories, with gardeners soon coming to regret their choices or being forced to deal with what was planted by previous tenants or homeowners.

According to Gardenia, morning glory plants are native to Central and South America, and the Invasive Plant Atlas of the United States has listed them as invasive.

Meanwhile, 149 species of vines have been listed as invasive by the same organization, making this a troubling cocktail of plants that will soon leave a bitter taste.

As the U.S. Forest Service observed, "If left unchecked, invasive species can threaten native species, biodiversity, ecosystem services, recreation, water resources, agricultural and forest production, cultural resources, economies and property values, public safety, and infrastructure."

That's why Redditors were so insistent that the original poster rethink what they chose to grow in their garden, as the problems are numerous and could soon spread throughout the neighborhood.

"Careful. Those take over EVERYTHING," one user warned, while another said, "They will survive nuclear fallout, my fellow earthling."

