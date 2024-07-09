Resident warned about neighbor's 'pretty vine' planted in their yard: 'It is nearly impossible to get rid of'

Be careful what you plant — it just might take over the neighborhood.

A curious Redditor asked the r/whatsthisplant community for help identifying a fast-spreading vine in their neighborhood.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"My neighbor grows this pretty vine in her yard," they wrote. "It's spread around the block."

The photo shows a large green bush with purple flowers surrounding a tree — it's even wrapped with caution tape.

The culprit? "Morning glories I believe," one user wrote. "Very pretty. They spread very quickly, so no surprise there."

Other Redditors agreed, with one saying, "the flowers are pretty but it is nearly impossible to get rid of and spreads fast."

The Old Farmer's Almanac advises caution when planting, as morning glories are a "drought-tolerant plant [that] grows quickly — up to 10 feet in one season — and can self-seed fairly easily. Because of this, you'll want to choose where you put this plant wisely! Otherwise, you may have more morning glories than you bargained for."

Depending on the state, morning glories may be considered invasive, non-native, or at the very least, annoying. Like mint, morning glories and similar plants need to be sectioned off to avoid a total takeover.

Planting non-native plants can have a detrimental impact on the environment. Native plants, on the other hand, boast several benefits. Native plants require less water, need little to no fertilizer or pesticides, improve air quality, and support pollinators, the U.S. Forest Service said.

To find plants native to your area, check out the National Wildlife Federation's native plant finder.

Know before you grow — otherwise, you could end up like this Redditor, whose garden was overrun by apple mint. For extra guidance, explore our guide to rewilding your lawn.

Commenters wished the user good luck in containing the prolific plant.

One user has been trying to remove it for years: "I planted this on a fence ten years ago to block out a neighbor and I have been fighting to wipe it out ever since."

