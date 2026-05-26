Driver describes 'complicated relationship' with EVs, and how they went from 'hater' to 'back in love again'

"EVs have soul too, it's just more subtle."

Buying an electric vehicle is supposed to mean smoother driving, lower fuel costs, and less maintenance. One driver took to Reddit to describe their "complicated relationship" with the vehicles, and outlined how switching away from EVs actually brought the excitement back.

In a post on r/electricvehicles, the driver said they had purchased a 2023 Volvo C40, and while they loved the speed it provided, they eventually became "bored" with it. They described a string of charging issues, one of which led them to miss an appointment because of a broken charger, and how they became a "hater" of EVs.

There were also concerns about the charging infrastructure for longer road trips, along with some infotainment glitches.

However, they noted that they "didn't realize how much I missed my C40 until a few days after I turned in my lease."

When the C40 lease was up, they drove a 1997 Toyota T100 and 2018 Honda Civic as their main vehicles. Afterward, they test drove multiple vehicles but said they "had gotten so used to the instant torque, the quietness, no gas station or oil change trips" of life with an EV.

Safety considerations and higher seating position were also attributes the poster pointed to as reasons why they missed having an electric vehicle.

With the improvements to the Tesla charging network, some of their concerns about charging have diminished to the point where they ordered a used 2023 Volvo C40, while noting they still have their gas-powered truck for longer road trips.

"I will be running it into the ground, and I will love every minute of it," they wrote, while also noting they were "back in love again."

Commenters to the thread shared their own experiences with EVs, with some talking about the overall perception of the vehicles.

"What I always found interesting is that there was a segment of the population who chose cars that had 8 and 12 cylinders for the 'smoothness' along with a lot of sound insulation to block out road, engine and air noise. A good, moderately priced EV achieves these desirable attributes easily," one person wrote.

As the OP responded: "EVs have soul too, it's just more subtle."

For many consumers, EVs can mean real savings over time through reduced spending on gas and fewer routine maintenance needs, such as oil changes. But those benefits can feel meaningless if a car is unreliable to charge or packed with buggy software. In this case, the owner nearly gave up on EVs entirely despite originally loving the vehicle.

That matters beyond convenience. If drivers abandon EVs because of preventable software and service failures or flaws in the charging infrastructure, they may miss out on the long-term savings and pollution-cutting benefits that come with staying electric.

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