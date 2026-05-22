Drivers with no gas cars in the garage say going all-EV has been fantastic

For drivers wondering whether giving up gas cars entirely is too risky, a popular Reddit thread featured many electric vehicle owners who have already made the switch, and few have little interest in going back.

In a discussion on the subreddit r/electricvehicles that drew over a thousand upvotes and comments, people with all-EV households said the transition has been easier, cheaper, and more practical than some skeptics may assume.

One commenter asked fellow drivers what life is really like with "no ICE in the ol' garage," adding that they had generally viewed keeping one gas-powered backup vehicle as the safer choice, given the potential for power outages.

In reply, one person said they have had an all-EV household for four years and that it has "never once been a problem."

Another added that they have had a dual-EV setup for more than a year and it "has been fantastic and saves a ton of money." They said routine driving and longer trips have both been hassle-free, before concluding, "don't hesitate."

Some commenters said they still own a gas vehicle, but many noted they often end up taking their EVs because they prefer how they drive.

One person even said that an EV is their only vehicle, and even when using a Level 1 charger, it "works great" for them.

At the same time, one commenter rightly pointed out that the experience depends heavily on location.

The thread highlighted a broader shift in how people think about car ownership. For many households, the old assumption that an EV must be paired with a gas backup may be starting to fade as charging networks grow and more drivers become comfortable planning around charging stops.

That could have a real impact on household budgets. Drivers in the thread mentioned cost savings, with EV owners spending less by avoiding expensive fuel while also cutting back on maintenance tied to oil changes and other engine-related services.

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