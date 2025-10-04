Experts issue warning against all-too-common landscaping blunder: 'Great advice'

It costs more, and does less.

When working with trees, volcano mulching is a huge no-go.

According to a Facebook post made by LSU AgCenter, "mulch should never be piled up in a mound around the base of the trunk."

The process of volcano mulching creates moist, dark environments around the base of the tree trunk, facilitating decay and rot within the wood.

According to Townsend Arborcare, the three main detriments of volcano mulching are oxygen deprivation, trunk rot, and girdling roots.

With mulch piled too high around a tree's base, the tree is severely deprived of the oxygen it needs to grow correctly. Essentially, the roots are smothered and suffocated.

Additionally, excess mulch provides a breeding ground for decay organisms, such as fungi, bacteria, and even invertebrates like millipedes and earthworms. These species can burrow into the tree and kill it from the inside out.

Girdling roots also contribute to the unhealthiness of a tree. When volcano mulching is employed, the tree roots often begin to curl in on themselves around the base of the tree, restricting the resources they have access to.

Beyond the impact on tree health, volcano mulching also costs more and does less.

The misconception of volcano mulching, per Master Arborist, is that it creates an aesthetically pleasing look while also requiring less maintenance.

In reality, the excess mulch attracts pests and kills trees, leading to more money spent in the long run on upkeep. On top of that, having to replace the excess mulch is a regular problem due to its addition of rot.

The best practice is to use a small layer of mulch initially. This leads to less money spent on mulch, a healthier and more beautiful tree, and a natural yard that doesn't attract pests and fungi.

LSU AgCenter emphasizes that "the mulch should be spread out in a flat disk about 2 to 4 inches deep and pulled back slightly from the trunk … [this] encourages faster growth on young trees. Research indicates that in some cases, trees that were [properly] mulched grew twice as fast as trees that were not."

Comments on LSU AgCenter's Facebook post corroborated the issues with volcano mulching, with one adding that it's "what causes a live green tree's bark to just fall off."

Another commenter wrote a fitting anecdote: "You're smothering the tree — giving it athlete's foot."

Others agreed and commended the post, saying, "great advice on mulching, keeping trees healthy and strong starts with proper care and attention."







