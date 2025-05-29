Certified arborist reveals surprising damage from common landscaping mistake: 'Don't let this ... cause an eruption of problems'

One tree expert took to social media to warn homeowners and gardeners away from a common landscaping technique.

In a video shared on Instagram by certified arborists at Ahlum & Arbor (@ahlumarbor), a team member demonstrates the consequences of what's known as "volcano mulching" — piling mulch high around the base of a tree.

It might look tidy, but in the clip, the arborist casually lifts the tree right up and out, carrying it off across the street.

They explain that one of their team members pushed the tree over, which is how they discovered the damage. While the visual is kind of funny, it also shows how the excessive mulch had stunted the tree's roots and left it unstable and pretty much doomed.

The caption warned: "Don't let this common mulching mistake cause an eruption of problems for your trees." It explained that mulch volcanoes can cause roots to circle tightly around the trunk, leading to rot, instability, and a tree that can't grow strong or spread its roots properly.

While the environmental damage is a problem, from poor tree health to disruption of local ecosystems, this trend also costs homeowners. Mulch isn't cheap, and piling on too much not only wastes money but could also lead to expensive tree removal down the line.

Other popular landscaping trends like using artificial turf and landscaping fabric might seem commonplace, but they cost homeowners in the end.

Instead of over-mulching, consider investing in a more sustainable and cost-effective option like upgrading to a natural lawn. Landscaping with native plants like clover and buffalo grass, as well as using smart techniques such as xeriscaping, can reduce water bills, cut down on maintenance, and eliminate the need for chemical fertilizers.

Plus, native plants support pollinators like bees and butterflies, which play a critical role in our food security. Even upgrading just a portion of your yard can be beneficial.

Commenters on the video were quick to agree that the technique is not a great one. "Great example of why we say no to mulch volcanos," one wrote.

Another chimed in, "My HOA (which is thankfully not one of the insane ones) actually banned 'mulchcanos,' especially because the bulk of our trees are pines, which really do not like mulch at all."

