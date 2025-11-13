Stunned driver puts car in reverse to catch photo of major landscaping mistake: 'That's gotta be staged'

A concerned Redditor posted a photo in a landscaping thread of a tree with mulch piled high all around it and pleaded, "For the love of trees, STOP VOLCANO MULCHING."

"No one actually did that," said one commenter in disbelief. "That's gotta be staged. It's never THAT blatant."

Photo Credit: Reddit

The original poster explained that they passed the scene driving in their car and turned around to take a picture because they couldn't believe their eyes at how high the mulch was piled up.

Volcano mulching is when mulch is piled up in a cone or volcano shape — hence, the name — around the base of a tree. It can be quite common, but it is actually harmful to the tree.

When gardeners use the technique, they think it helps the tree retain moisture, when, in fact, it traps too much water and suffocates the roots. They also believe that it can protect the trunk from lawn mowers or other yard equipment, as well as from the heat and cold. Sometimes even professional landscapers make the mistake.

When mulch is piled around a tree trunk, it traps moisture against the bark, which can cause rot and fungal diseases and can attract unwanted creatures such as insects and rodents. The bark can begin to decay, which will slowly kill the tree. The practice can stunt the tree's growth until it eventually dies.

FROM OUR PARTNER Get a new phone with unlimited 5G and zero activation fees — for just $40 a month Metro by T-Mobile gives you smart value, whether you need a new phone or are just looking for a better plan. This holiday season, get a free 5G phone with no activation fees, for just $40/month. That includes unlimited talk and text, already bundled with taxes and fees. Or, keep your existing phone and number and get unlimited 5G for just $25/month. Either way, enjoy T-Mobile’s Scam Shield technology at no extra cost. Plus, you can even level up to an iPhone 16e this month. Just bring your number and ID and sign up for $50 with the auto pay plan. Learn more

Volcano mulching can also suffocate tree roots, blocking air and water from reaching them. The roots will often grow upward into the mulch instead of down into the soil, making them unstable.

Rather than mounding mulch around a tree in an attempt to artificially protect it, it's best to plant native trees and plants that are acclimated to the climate and soil conditions. When homeowners rewild their yards and plant natural lawns, not only can they create beautiful spaces, but these plants and trees can thrive with minimal maintenance and less water, saving homeowners both time and money.

Natural, native yards can also create a healthier, balanced ecosystem for pollinators, helping to protect our food supply.

Redditors shared in the OP's frustration regarding the volcano mulching.

"It is infuriating," one commenter said.

"This is wayyyy too much," said another.

One Redditor just cried, "Poor tree!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



