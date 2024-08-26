Passerby captures major landscaping faux pas in parking lot: 'Slow murder'

This is the most eye-popping mulch volcano yet, glowing red against a gray backdrop of stone and asphalt in a parking lot.

A Redditor made the post to highlight the ridiculous landscaping mistake, which is perpetrated by novices and "experts" alike.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Heard you guys like mulch volcanoes," they wrote. "Some professional landscapers are hard at work here!"

"Putting the slow murder of the tree aside," one commenter said, "the volcano doesn't even look pleasing by any standards. The goal must have been to up charge the client or something."

Other users compared the angry red mulch to a pimple or boil, and one wondered how the tree could be watered. A few asked for details about why volcano mulching is not just unsightly but also unhealthy.

The folks in r/Arborists came through, noting mulch should not touch a tree trunk nor be piled so high, as that can cause the trunk to rot, weaken, or develop fungal or bacterial problems. It essentially comes down to leaving the root flare exposed.

Join our newsletter Useful news, easy hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

This prevents roots from girdling the tree, as they will seek out oxygen if they're buried under too much mulch. When they do reach the surface, they will grow around the primary roots or trunk, slowly strangling the tree.

Proper mulching requires leaving a donut around the root flare and limiting the mulch depth to 2-3 inches. This helps the tree retain moisture and protects it from lawn equipment. The mulch also holds off weeds and improves the soil as it decomposes, providing nutrients for the tree.

If you're thinking about fixing a mulch volcano or making other yard upgrades, keep all this in mind. Caring for your trees the right way helps save money and protect the rest of your property.

You can also be a friend of the environment by planting and maintaining native species, which attract native wildlife, including pollinators, that ensure local ecosystems' biodiversity and even the safety of our food supply.

These natural steps are paramount as we all work to slow rising global temperatures. Making these changes doesn't just boost the Earth, however. Alternatives to turf grass and gas-powered lawn equipment can improve our health and put money back in our pockets. By switching to a clover lawn or xeriscaping, you can save on your water bills as well as fertilizers and pesticides.

You'll also reclaim all that time you spent mowing and trimming your yard — which you can put toward caring for your trees or just kicking back and enjoying your thriving outdoor space.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.