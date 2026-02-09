Passerby shares warning after spotting concerning trend around neighborhood: 'Will eventually cause loss'

A TikToker has expressed their frustration with a common landscaping mistake after seeing multiple examples of it in their neighborhood.

Phil (@philly_dilly_89) shared a video from a walk around his community, where he spotted several mulch volcanoes.

"Do not mulch your trees like this," Phil said in the video's caption."'Volcano' mulching will eventually cause loss. It doesn't even look good, either."

Volcano mulching refers to piling dirt against a tree's base in a cone shape, which some gardeners do in the hope of providing the plant with much-needed nutrients for a long time. However, this often does more harm than good.

When mulching is excessive, oxygen cannot reach the roots. Just as an aquatic mammal needs to surface to breathe, roots begin to grow in new directions in search of oxygen. These new root systems often form a circle around the tree, strangling its vascular system.

Meanwhile, moisture that remains near tree bark can weaken it, making a tree's inner tissue more susceptible to insects and pathogens.

To avoid volcano mulching, gardeners should apply no more than four inches of mulch and leave some space between the bark and the mulch so as not to strangle the tree.

If done correctly, mulching is a zero-waste, organic way to help gardens retain moisture, suppress weeds, and regulate temperature during the colder months.

For gardeners seeking more environmentally friendly plants and methods, installing a native plant garden offers many benefits for both the planet and the homeowner.

These gardens require less maintenance time and water use, and they attract more pollinators.

Easy options for rewilding your yard include adding groundcover, such as buffalo grass and clover, instead of a monoculture lawn. Meanwhile, xeriscaping is a drought-tolerant gardening method that utilizes stones and succulents.

The commenters were quick to agree with Phil's annoyance.

"This slowly kills the trees by covering the root collar … and encouraging disease," one commenter wrote.

They then joked, "How to tell when your maintenance contractor is paid by the cubic yard for mulch."

