Homeowner shares stunning before-and-after images after creating fairytale garden: 'You did a fantastic job'

Lush gardens and native plants are becoming popular as people learn about the environment, look for low-maintenance landscape solutions, and reconnect with nature. For others, it's an opportunity to get creative and cultivate something beautiful and inspiring.

In a video, TikToker SheShedintheWoods (@sheshedinthewoods24) shared how they began transforming the area around their shed into the backyard sanctuary of their dreams.

The video begins with the creator clearing the land in 2015, digging up dirt, marking walking paths, and creating a lush, fairytale garden for their granddaughters. While the clip depicts a stunning playscape, the project is also setting the foundation for a thriving ecosystem.

For example, replacing conventional lawns with native-plant landscapes enables rich biodiversity. According to one study, native plants supported 15 times more caterpillar species in the Mid-Atlantic region than non-native plants.

They also attract a diverse array of birds, bees, and butterflies. Upgrading your yard with native plants requires less chemical intervention to control pests, making it safer for pollinators to flourish.

Other research has shown that non-native plants store ample carbon dioxide in their trunks and leaves. But native plants retain it deep underground in their root systems. This makes their storage of CO2 more stable and effective.

From a financial perspective, a native lawn can save you $225 annually on water and $100 on fertilizer and pesticides. Clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping can free up time you'd typically spend mowing. Even a partial lawn replacement reaps many of these rewards.

Native landscapes are so important that U.S. cities are even helping to fund such changes. San Antonio, Texas, restarted a program that offers homeowners up to $500 in coupons for purchasing drought-tolerant plants. The program aims to reduce water consumption in the region.

In drought-ridden California, North Marin County provides residents with up to $2,500 — $1.50 per square foot — to install landscapes that use less water.

Whether the original TikTok creator was intentionally keen on establishing a native garden or simply improving their she-shed remains to be seen. Regardless, fellow TikTokers were impressed with the transformation.

"Wow, you did a fantastic job!" someone commented.

Another viewer exclaimed, "LOVE THIS," as others emphasized their amazement with hearts and smiley face emojis.

