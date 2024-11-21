Woman shares simple hack to neutralize odors using just one item: 'I use it everywhere'

"Never heard of this, thanks for sharing!"

Looking for an affordable way to banish unwanted odors from your home? This hack using vodka as a natural deodorizer is taking social media by storm, and it could help you ditch expensive air fresheners and fabric sprays for good.

The scoop

TikTok creator Dearnatural62 Reviews (@dearnatural62) shared a genius trick for eliminating odors from clothing, furniture, and shoes using just vodka and a spray bottle top from the dollar store.

♬ original sound - Dearnatural62 Reviews @dearnatural62 How to remove a bad smell! Simply spray vodka, it can eliminate odors on clothing, sneakers, furniture, and mattresses and so much more! All you need is the spray top for a bottle I got from the dollar tree and place it on the small vodka bottle - For clothing focus on the areas that collect bacteria like the under arm area and collar. Spray about 10 to 15 inches away from your clothing. The vodka clings to the smells and neutralizes the odor because of the high alcohol content. And it works great in my husbands sneakers and shoes. I also spray my sofa because I have cats and whenever I have a new guest they never have a clue that I have pets. #cleantok

"The vodka clings to the smells and neutralizes the odor because of the high alcohol content," she explains in the caption of her video demonstrating the technique.

To try this hack yourself, transfer some vodka into a small spray bottle (you can get spray tops at dollar stores) and spritz it 10-15 inches away from the smelly area. It works on everything from sweaty workout clothes to musty furniture — and even helps mask pet odors.

"I use it everywhere," Dearnatural62 explains.

The creator specifically recommends focusing on bacteria-prone areas of clothing like armpits and collars. She even uses it to freshen up her husband's sneakers and their sofa, noting that guests can never tell they have cats.

How it's helping

This trick could save you cash on specialized cleaning products while delivering the same results. A small bottle of vodka costs around $5 and can replace multiple store-bought deodorizers that often run $10 or more each.

Even better, switching to vodka as a deodorizer means fewer harsh chemicals in your home. Many commercial air fresheners contain synthetic fragrances and aerosols that irritate airways. This natural alternative is great for households with kids, pets, or people with sensitivities.

Plus, using vodka instead of store-bought sprays means fewer plastic bottles heading to landfills. One reusable spray bottle can replace dozens of disposable deodorizing products over time.

In fact, there are cheap alternatives to many popular cleaning products that can save homeowners money. Using typical home ingredients, they are just as effective and often safer than store-bought options, from using boiled lemon water to clean floors to creating detergent from homegrown plants.

What everyone's saying

The social media response has been enthusiastic, with users expressing surprise and interest in this simple hack.

"Interesting! Never heard of this, thanks for sharing!" wrote one commenter.

"Wow!! Didn't know!" added another.

A third chimed in with, "Oh I may need this!"

The best part? If you already have vodka at home, you can start trying this trick today. Just remember to save a little for your next cocktail hour.

