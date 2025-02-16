  • Home Home

Frustrated shopper seeks advice after noticing strange damage on coat: 'How to stop [it]?'

"You can't prevent it from happening if that's what you're asking."

by Michelle Rochniak
"You can't prevent it from happening if that’s what you’re asking."

Photo Credit: iStock

If you have a piece of clothing you love, it's worth a little work to save it from the landfill once it starts to wear out.

This Reddit user shared a similar predicament with r/Anticonsumption and asked for advice.

"How to stop jacket 'pilling'?" the original poster asked.

Before being deleted, the images showed a black Columbia jacket with a light gray stripe that goes across the chest down to the end of either sleeve. In the photo, you could see "pilling" — small bits of thread or fluff that have rolled up and are clinging to the surface of the jacket.

While every piece of clothing's journey looks different, mending is almost always possible as a solution to pilling. 

Visible mending may be the perfect low-stress solution for saving your favorite sweater. There are also ways to alter your clothes if they're hole-free but don't fit you well enough.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

Not only will mending your clothes save them from landfills, but doing so can save you around $110 a year. And if a piece of clothing is truly unsalvageable, you can always turn it into a cleaning rag or two.

A few users had more advice to offer the OP to help keep the jacket in their closet.

"Just have to get a de-piller … happens when drying certain fabrics or through friction, usually if the clothing is of a polyester blend," said one Redditor. "You can't prevent it from happening if thats what you're asking, I don't think it's an actual hole."

Should it be illegal to throw away old clothes?

Heck yes 👍

No way 👎

I'm not sure 🤷

Only if it's free to recycle them 🤌

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Another user replied, "I second this, also it looks like it was dried with a towel or something. If you run a wet washcloth over this in the same direction and strokes it should come off."

"A cheap razor would work," supplied a third user.

In other words, a handy gadget is a convenient solution, but don't forget to check what you can use at home before you spend more money.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

This a significant step for battery-supported induction technology.
Business

This startup has a secret weapon that could save you thousands for your kitchen: 'Gives you that magic ... without having to upgrade your whole home's [system]'

Once you send back your Take Back Bag full of clothes, you get $30 worth of "Trashie Cash."
Home

This simple bag lets you earn rewards by recycling your old stuff — here's how it works and where to get one

That means a lower energy bill and less toxic fumes from dirty fuels being burned.
Business

This startup could save you thousands with the first 'intelligent' hot water heater of its kind: 'You can get up to 500% efficiency'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x