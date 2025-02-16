Frustrated shopper seeks advice after noticing strange damage on coat: 'How to stop [it]?'

"You can't prevent it from happening if that's what you're asking."

If you have a piece of clothing you love, it's worth a little work to save it from the landfill once it starts to wear out.

This Reddit user shared a similar predicament with r/Anticonsumption and asked for advice.

"How to stop jacket 'pilling'?" the original poster asked.

Before being deleted, the images showed a black Columbia jacket with a light gray stripe that goes across the chest down to the end of either sleeve. In the photo, you could see "pilling" — small bits of thread or fluff that have rolled up and are clinging to the surface of the jacket.

While every piece of clothing's journey looks different, mending is almost always possible as a solution to pilling.

Visible mending may be the perfect low-stress solution for saving your favorite sweater. There are also ways to alter your clothes if they're hole-free but don't fit you well enough.

Not only will mending your clothes save them from landfills, but doing so can save you around $110 a year. And if a piece of clothing is truly unsalvageable, you can always turn it into a cleaning rag or two.

A few users had more advice to offer the OP to help keep the jacket in their closet.

"Just have to get a de-piller … happens when drying certain fabrics or through friction, usually if the clothing is of a polyester blend," said one Redditor. "You can't prevent it from happening if thats what you're asking, I don't think it's an actual hole."

Another user replied, "I second this, also it looks like it was dried with a towel or something. If you run a wet washcloth over this in the same direction and strokes it should come off."

"A cheap razor would work," supplied a third user.

In other words, a handy gadget is a convenient solution, but don't forget to check what you can use at home before you spend more money.

