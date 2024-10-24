Fashion influencer shares easy tips to mend your clothes without a sewing machine: 'Great ideas!'

Using hacks such as these is a great way to prolong the life of your clothing and save money.

Want to alter clothes but don't have a sewing machine? These simple hacks shared by Marissa (@worthnotwaste) on Instagram can help you do just that.

The scoop

Marissa shared three simple hacks for altering clothing without the need for a sewing machine.

In the video, Marissa explains how to use slide adjusters, elastic, and snaps to alter clothing, prolonging the life of items and making them more enjoyable to wear.

The first adjustment makes use of slide adjusters for spaghetti straps. This means you can alter the length of them and fix any straps that have broken.



Secondly, Marissa shares that you can hand-sew elastic into the waistband of pants that have a gap at the back. This can help the pants last longer. However, it's not recommended if they are way too big because the material can get bunched up.

The final hack involves the use of snaps. These can be hand-sewn anywhere you need, and, as Marissa explains, they can be particularly useful for wrap tops that go too low.

How it's working

Using hacks such as these is a great way to prolong the life of your clothing and save money. The average American household spends around $1,400 on clothing and shoes every year, according to Bankrate figures shared by Commons, with the rise of fast fashion promoting overconsumption and a throw-away culture.

Citing data from the Environmental Protection Agency, Boston University noted that people in the United States throw out more than 34 billion pounds of used clothing and other textiles every year. This amounts to a whopping 100 pounds per person annually. Repairing your clothes is a great way to save money on buying new items while ensuring you keep textiles out of landfills and protect our oceans from pollution.

There are several other ways you can prolong the lifespans of the clothes you buy, including hanging clothes outside to dry. Not only does this save you money on energy, but it also keeps your clothes in shape for longer, as the tumbling action of a clothes dryer can cause them to wear out more quickly.

And if you aren't handy with a needle and thread or don't know the first thing about repairing clothes, there are lots of ideas available online or you can take them to a store to be mended. This is still often cheaper than replacing quality items with new ones and reduces waste.

Some governments are even offering rebates and incentives for you to get your clothes repaired. This is because clothes waste is a global issue, and getting more use out of textiles is a great way to reduce the harmful gas pollution associated with clothing production.

What people are saying

Users in the comments were eager for more information, with several requesting Marissa make some demonstration videos.

"Would love to see tutorials!!! Great ideas!!" one person wrote.

Another said, "A video for the wrap top concept would be super helpful!"

