Savvy seamstress shares amazing method for fixing white bleach stains on clothes: 'What a great idea'

Savvy seamstress shares amazing method for fixing white bleach stains on clothes

by Kelsey Kovner
Getting a small tear or stain on your clothes can be a huge pain, but it can also be a fun opportunity for creativity. One Redditor showed off how they turned bleach stains into lovely little stars. 

Visible mending has been around for millennia. Fashion Revolution wrote about clothing from 600 B.C. as being one of the oldest examples of darning. The technique has gained popularity in recent years as a way to extend the life of clothes and express personal style. 

One creative sewer shared how they used the technique to fix a pair of pants that they damaged with small splatters of bleach. The visible mending community on Reddit is a group of about a quarter million people who all care about giving their favorite items new life and a bit of flair. 

In a post, one user shared several photos of their work, writing, "Thrifted a pair of pants the other day without noticing some small bleach stains, so I used the last of my white embroidery thread to freehand some stars and the Orion and Big Dipper constellations."

They shared four photos: Two show the small bleach spots, and the other two show their work. In one, viewers can see a small cluster of white stars, while another shows stars and two cute constellations. 

Visible mending not only repairs your clothing but can also be an exciting way to express yourself. Fans of the technique have fixed sneakers, embellished sweaters, and created one-of-a-kind jeans

Extending the life of your clothing will save you money by avoiding new purchases, and it can lower your pollution footprint. "Extending the lifecycle of an item of clothing by 9 months can drastically reduce its carbon footprint," Carbon Literacy wrote.

If you decide that your clothing is beyond repair, you can make money on it by using textile recycling companies such as Trashie

Craft lovers on Reddit were impressed with this gorgeous repair, heaping praise on the OP. 

"I love how subtle this is. This is perfect," a user wrote

Someone else said: "What a great idea! Love this."

"Bro, that is brilliant!" another commenter added. "I might have to try this out!!"

