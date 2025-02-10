Gardener shares video of unorthodox landscaping taking over neighborhood: 'The whole world should be doing this'

A TikToker took followers on a virtual tour of a no-lawn neighborhood outside of Washington, D.C.

Donna (@donnalikesplants) is a creator who shares indoor plant and gardening tips. In 2024, she went viral for sharing details about how big box stores sometimes use chemicals to stunt plant growth. Her content prioritizes natural and eco-friendly choices.

In one nearly five-minute video, she brings viewers along on a tour of a neighborhood in Maryland that has been encouraging residents to support their local ecosystem by planting native pollinator gardens. "[We're] addressing some of the biggest questions," she says as they walks through the yards.

In the clip, there are about a dozen yards, ranging from mulched and manicured to wild and overgrown. But the one thing nearly every home has in common is the deprioritization of a traditional grass lawn.

While it is not a mandate to kill lawns and plant pollinator gardens, it is nice that everyone has the freedom to do so. Many homeowners are not so lucky, having to deal with nosy neighbors or overbearing homeowners associations.

Traditional grass lawns are resource-heavy; they often need mowing, watering, fertilizers, and pesticides. Folks who choose lawn alternatives stand to save around $300 a year on their water bills and by avoiding costly chemical purchases.

Not only are these folks saving time and money, but, especially since the whole neighborhood is on board, they are creating incredible habitat for their local flora and fauna. "Nothing really gets out of control; there's a balance," Donna explains in the clip.

When you create a well-balanced habitat, wildlife lives in harmony, and you are less likely to have pest issues and infestations because there is a healthy food web.

Commenters were inspired by this beautiful neighborhood.

"Gorgeous! The whole world should be doing this," one wrote.

Another person explained their yard plans, saying, "I'm trying to do a food forest in my front."

"This is just amazing! Thanks for sharing!" someone else simply added.

