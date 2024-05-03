Plant expert uncovers concerning practice used on store-bought houseplants: 'We are in the dark'

A gardening influencer's recent TikTok videos are raising concerns about the use of chemical growth regulators on store-bought houseplants.

The videos, posted by DonnaLikesPlants (@donnalikesplants), have gone viral, garnering tens of thousands of likes.

#houseplantproblems #plantparent ♬ original sound - DonnaLikesPlants @donnalikesplants You'll never look at store bought houseplants the same again 😱 This is important information about why houseplants that come from most of the largest commercial growers — that you see at many large retail chain stores — start to change after they have been in your home for a few months. "Plant growth regulators" are chemicals that are used by many big commercial houseplant growers that put houseplants into a very slow growing, almost dormancy like phase, for several months. These chemicals mimic plant hormones telling them to stop growing for a while. This helps the house plant survive shipping and sale, and makes some plants appear more compact and bushy. It also makes their roots more compact so they need smaller pots . But it means the plant will start to behave differently after youve had it for a few months. More info in this video and the article I mention #houseplants

In her initial video, Donna reveals why houseplants purchased from large retail chain stores start to change after several months in a home environment.

"Plant growth regulators (PGRs) are chemicals that are used by many big commercial houseplant growers that put houseplants into a very slow growing, almost dormancy like phase, for several months," she explains, citing an article from Tradescantia Hub.





These chemicals mimic plant hormones, instructing them to stop growing temporarily.

According to Donna, PGRs help houseplants survive shipping and sale by making them appear more compact and bushy. The chemicals also make the plants' roots more compact, allowing them to fit in smaller pots.

However, this means the plant will behave differently after about six months in its new home.

"You'll never look at [them] the same again," Donna says.

In a follow-up video, Donna clarifies that not all PGRs are harmful or synthetic and that the main issue is the lack of transparency.

"The point of my videos is that these ARE applied to SOME houseplants and garden plants before we buy them, and the plants are not labeled as having had these applied," she says. "So we are in the dark about whether PGRs were applied, which one, and when."

#buyingplants #plantgrowthregulators #plantparent ♬ original sound - DonnaLikesPlants @donnalikesplants Replying to @savannah OK fellow plant nerds here you go 🤓 Get ready to pause and read some plant growtg regulator company websites, some trade magazines that target growers, EPA labels, and more. These are just a few examples of plant growth regulators that are used as growth inhibitors. There are mane more! Sometimes these are called plant growth retardants. These are only some examples to get you started on how you can find more of this information yourself, if you want to. Not all plant growth regulators are bad. Not all plant growth regulators are synthetic chemicals. Not all plant growth regulators are growth inhibitors. Not all of these chemicals are dangerous. There may not be danger to the consumer. But many of them do affext the growth of those plants, some of them for weeks or months after they are applied. The point of my videos is that these ARE applied to SOME houseplants and garden plants before we buy them, and the plants are not labeled as having had these applied. So we are in the dark about wether PGRs were applied, which one, and when. #houseplants

The use of unlabeled chemical regulators on houseplants and garden plants raises concerns about consumer awareness and the potential long-term effects on plant health. While the chemicals may not be dangerous to consumers, their undisclosed use deprives plant enthusiasts of the opportunity to make fully informed purchasing decisions.

Commenters on Donna's videos expressed their frustration and shared personal experiences.

"It's not just house plants. They use PGRs on bedding plants and even vegetables and herbs," one user noted.

Another advised, "Don't buy plants from big box stores. Go local. Buy from small nurseries and family owned garden centers. It costs more but it's worth it."

As more people turn to houseplants and gardening to connect with nature and cultivate a greener living space, transparency about the use of chemical regulators becomes increasingly important. Raising awareness empowers consumers to make informed choices that prioritize the environment's long-term health.

