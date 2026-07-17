Virginia becomes first state to take solar-buying program statewide, trimming $6,300 off systems

Virginia's new rooftop solar partnership could cut thousands of dollars off installation costs at a time when many residents are dealing with exceptionally high power bills, according to Virginia Mercury.

What happened?

Available through Oct. 15, the Switch Together program will now reach more than 100 Virginia localities. The state partnership, which Gov. Abigail Spanberger announced on Monday, is creating what Virginia Mercury described as the first statewide rollout of its kind.

The program is also planned to expand to additional communities in the future, according to state officials.

Instead of setting a single price, Switch Together uses a reverse auction that has solar companies bid against one another. The nonprofit says that competition lowers the average cost of a solar system for a home or business by about $6,300.

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This initiative is an important milestone, since it's one of the relatively few energy affordability measures approved by Virginia lawmakers this year that made it into law.

Going solar is one of the best ways to save money on home energy, especially when upfront costs are lower. Homeowners who want to see what a project could cost can explore EnergySage's free tools to get quick solar installation estimates and compare quotes.

Officials also said the initiative carries no cost to the state. For homes with rooftop panels, the reduced need for utility power and lower fuel expenses can add up to about $2,200 in annual electricity savings.

Why does it matter?

This smaller state effort follows the collapse of a much bigger federal plan. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act ended up revoking $156 million that would have helped about 15,000 households install rooftop solar or participate in community solar.

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Rapid data center growth is pushing Virginia's electricity demand higher, making affordability a bigger challenge for residents.

In rapidly growing areas, lower-cost rooftop solar can help diversify the grid while also decreasing harmful emissions that may trap heat in the atmosphere. For households, solar initiatives can mean lower bills now and some protection against future rate increases.

In fact, one analysis found that solar panels can save homeowners tens of thousands of dollars over 25 years — some amounts even totaling about $168,000.

What's being done?

State officials are scaling up this effort, which previously operated only in parts of Virginia, and they say more expansion could still be ahead. For consumers, the main opportunity is to compare offers carefully and combine discounts with any tax credits or local incentives still available.

EnergySage's free services can help with that. With EnergySage's help, on solar purchases and installations, the average person can save up to $10,000. Its quote comparison tools can make it easier to understand pricing and identify the best deal.

Readers can also use EnergySage's solar map, which shows the average cost of a home solar panel system on a state-by-state level. It also shows solar panel incentives for each state. Together, those resources can help readers get the best price for rooftop solar panels.

Another option homeowners might want to consider is adding battery storage to a solar setup. It's one of the best ways to protect your home during outages, save money on energy, and go off grid. Readers can also explore EnergySage's free tools for information about home battery storage options, including competitive installation estimates.

Virginia Mercury reported that Spanberger said in a statement, "By using the power of the free market, leveraging the Commonwealth's buying power, and cutting out middlemen, we are creating significant discounts for families and businesses."

In a different statement, John Morrill, from Fairfax's environmental and energy coordination office, said such programs are "helping households access solar to cut their energy bills."

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