Virginia to legalize 'balcony solar' as more states advance legislation: 'Removes all kinds of barriers'

While upgrading to solar energy can be worthwhile to save money on home utility costs, installing panels usually requires professional installation, home rewiring, and a large upfront investment.

However, according to a report by Canary Media, this dynamic is changing in Virginia after lawmakers passed a bill legalizing small plug-and-play solar panels, usually referred to as "balcony solar."

Balcony solar was designed to plug directly into a home outlet and offset some household energy usage. These small units have long been used in Europe, but laws requiring utility permission to install prevented widespread adoption in the United States.

Set to take effect in January of 2027, law SB 250 will make Virginia only the second state in the country, behind Utah, to allow balcony solar panels for homeowners. The bill will essentially allow consumers to buy the units, like any large appliance, in their local big-box store.

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This is part of a wave of state legislation proposals giving homeowners an easy path to take control of their household energy consumption with quick-install solar panels.

Even though these small units can help reduce some of your bills, if you're looking to fully secure your family's energy while saving big, consider installing rooftop solar with the help of TCD partner EnergySage. You could be surprised by just how much you can save by upgrading.

With these new laws filtering through U.S. states, homeowners are no longer the only ones who can curb rising energy costs with solar power. Because balcony-sized panels don't require any complicated rewiring, renters can also purchase and install the money-saving units.

Victoria Higgins, Virginia director for the lobbying arm of Chesapeake Climate Action Network Action Fund, was quick to show support for the rule change.

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"[This] removes all kinds of barriers — not just cost barriers, but time and bureaucracy barriers," Higgins told Canary Media. "It makes clean energy more accessible to so many more Virginians, whether they live in apartments, or condos, or just don't have the funding to put up a whole rooftop system."

"This legislation is about putting practical energy solutions in the hands of Virginians," Senate Majority Leader Scott Surovell added in support of the bill.

While it may take some time for the rest of the U.S. to catch up to Virginia and Utah, you can slash your energy bills right now by upgrading your home with a rooftop solar array.

If you're interested in learning just how much you can earn by switching to solar, check out the free resources at EnergySage. The average homeowner can save up to $10,000 on solar purchases by consulting these services.

EnergySage even offers a helpful mapping tool that provides insight into the average cost of solar in each state while giving you detailed information on all of the incentives you qualify for.

Plus, to fully secure your energy and even cut ties entirely with the grid, EnergySage can help you understand what battery backup solutions are available to you. A solar and battery pairing can give you peace of mind knowing your lights will stay on in the event of a blackout.

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