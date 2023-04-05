This shampoo brand will last you up to 3 times longer than traditional products — here’s what makes it special

Depending on the type of shampoo bar you choose, you can expect to pay between $13 and $18 for a bar.

Have you heard the buzz about Viori shampoo bars?

These solid bars of shampoo are becoming increasingly popular, and for good reason. With their eco-friendly packaging (read: not a big, plastic jug), natural ingredients, and convenience, Viori shampoo bars are the perfect choice for anyone looking to upgrade their hair care routine.

Why are people choosing Viori shampoo bars?

People across America want to upgrade their self-care products while saving cash. Swapping to shampoo bars is one of the easiest ways to pay less for hair care while reducing your dependence on plastic.

Plus, you can save vital bathroom space and travel in style by not buying products that are almost entirely water.

Viori has quickly become a fan favorite in the shampoo bar game because of its gentle and natural ingredients, amazing scents, good price, and convenience.

The people who have bought Viori agree, rating it 4.9/5 stars with nearly 65,000 reviews. But just because people enjoy Viori shampoo bars doesn’t mean it’s obvious which bar is right for you.

What’s the best Viori shampoo bar?

The best Viori bar shampoo for you will clearly depend on your hair type and needs. Viori offers a variety of shampoo bars, including ones for dry hair, oily hair, and color-treated hair. They also offer shampoo bars for specific hair concerns, such as dandruff and hair loss.

But perhaps the best way to figure out what Viori shampoo bar you should get is by taking Viori’s six-question quiz.

This short quiz takes under a minute to complete and will give you an amazing set of personalized recommendations so your hair can shine and flow.

But because they last way longer than shampoo in wasteful plastic containers — between two and three times when compared with bottled shampoo — you’ll be saving money in the long run. And your hair will thank you for it.

