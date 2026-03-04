Thrift shopper shows off 15-year-old library of $3 vintage finds: 'I fantasize about a collection like this'

"These are by far the hardest things for me to leave behind at the thrift."

One thrifter thrilled social media users after sharing photos of their unique collection of vintage plates.

In a Reddit post, the OP posted several images of their vintage plate collection. The photos showed plates with a variety of colors and patterns, including several floral prints. In the caption, the user wrote that they were "all thrifted over the past ~15 years! All under $3."

Thrift shopping is a growing trend, attracting everyone from bargain-hunting teens to your knick-knack-collecting cousin (and everyone in between). Other thrifters have scored big, including one who found ten Coach bags and another who bought four vintage canisters for less than $20.

Many people flock to thrifting because it's an easy way to save money on everyday items. Think about it: you walk into a secondhand store and see clothes, jewelry, shoes, decorations, games, or maybe even furniture.

And much of it? A fraction of the price of buying something brand new. So, whether you're on a budget or don't want to spend much on something that will wear out after a few uses, it's worth seeing if you can find it at your local thrift store.

Aside from saving money, thrifting can even help you make money. Delish shared that certain kitchenware brands and styles, such as Pyrex, copper pots, or vintage kettles, can be worth quite a bit.

Not to mention, thrifting offers plenty of environmental benefits. According to the Thrive Project, it reduces textile waste and lowers demand for new products, which helps lessen pollution and conserve resources.

When thrifting for dinnerware you intend to use, keep material and age in mind. Vintage dishes made in the U.S. before 1971, imported pottery, bright colors, or patterns may signal that they contain unsafe levels of lead, per Tasting Table.

In response to the OP's extensive collection, the post gained over 1,200 upvotes and dozens of comments.

"LOVE. These are by far the hardest things for me to leave behind at the thrift … I fantasize about a collection like this," shared one person.

A second person joked about hosting a fun gathering using these plates, writing, "Dinner party with not your typical assigned seating, because you know which one is yours."

"A grouping of these would look awesome as wall decor," said a third.

