Shopper sparks envy after sharing photo of two luxury bags purchased from local thrift store: 'These are gems'

A recent Reddit post is making the deal-hunting, sustainable fashion community green with envy.

One savvy thrifter hit the jackpot, scoring two vintage Coach bags for just $30 total at their local thrift store. They took to the popular r/ThriftStoreHaults subreddit to proudly show off pictures of their supple leather finds: a classic black Court Bag and a timeless tan Station Bag, still in pristine condition.

On resale sites like eBay and vintagecoachbags.com, refurbished Coach Court Bags sell for upward of $250, while a preserved Station Bag from the 1980s can cost $120 or more. The thrifter in question saved hundreds by scoring both bags for $30 total.

"I won today," the thrifter said. "Both in just $30. Vintage coach bags, Court and Station Bag."

It's no secret that buying used can save shoppers thousands over time. Frequent thrifters save an average of $1,760 per year, according to a Coupon Follow study.

But the thrift game also unearths rare vintage pieces that appreciate in value over decades. Vintage Coach bags from the 1980s and 1990s sell for top dollar thanks to enduring high quality and collectibility. As opposed to purchasing new, cheaply made pieces that are designed to end up in landfills sooner rather than later (did someone say planned obsolescence?), thrifting keeps beautiful items circulating for longer. Other shoppers have had similar success with items like Irish wool sweaters and fine China.

The resale market has exploded in recent years — and for good reason. The Goodwill thrift store chain alone diverted 4 billion pounds of goods from landfills in 2022, keeping pollution out of our atmosphere and preserving air quality for people with compromised respiratory systems. By extending products' lifespans, reselling eliminates the emissions required to manufacture new versions.

Hunting for pre-loved goods benefits your wallet and the planet. What a win-win. If you'd like to enjoy those benefits yourself, consult our guide to thrifting.

Commenters swooned over the impressive negotiator's haul, with reactions like "You def scored" and "These are gems. Well done. Classics!"

We couldn't agree more. This Redditor's big thrift victory has us racing to the nearest secondhand store in hopes the thrift gods bless us, too. Here's hoping we'll "score" with our own Coach bag steals spotted for a fraction of the retail cost.

