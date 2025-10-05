Shopper thrilled after finding valuable item buried in pile at Goodwill: 'I've always wanted one'

A quick stop at a local Goodwill turned into a dream score for one lucky shopper — and the internet can't stop cheering them on.

In a now-viral Reddit post, one user shared photos of a vintage Coach messenger bag they snagged for just $1.99, describing it as a "timeless beauty" that had been tucked beneath a pile of travel bags.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"It definitely needs some cleaning up," the thrifter wrote, "but I've always wanted one and I'm only out a few bucks if I can't get it looking good." The post quickly racked up more than 2,000 upvotes from fellow bargain hunters who recognized the bag's classic design and near-indestructible quality.

Coach's early leather pieces are prized by collectors for their craftsmanship and durability, often selling for hundreds of dollars on resale sites. Finding one for the price of a cup of coffee is practically unheard of.

As the original poster explained in the comments, they spotted the bag's telltale leather corner peeking out and thought: "No, it can't be. They would have it in the locked case up front if it was Coach."

Beyond the thrill of the hunt, thrifting delivers big wins for the environment. Shopping secondhand keeps high-quality items like this bag out of landfills, saves money, and reduces demand for resource-intensive new goods. Previous TCD stories have highlighted similar incredible finds, proving that treasures are still waiting on thrift store shelves for those willing to look.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay hydrated and refreshed — without any sugar or harmful additives Nuun’s zero-sugar hydration tablets are a perfect, guilt-free way to enhance your water throughout the day. You’ll get five essential electrolytes for everyday hydration — with zero grams of sugar. Plus, Nuun tablets are certified vegan and gluten-free, and they’re the perfect size to keep in your car, purse, or anywhere you'll want a healthy, restorative drink. Learn more

Redditors were quick to celebrate the $2 miracle.

"JACKPOT! I love this timeless beauty," one commenter cheered. Another advised, "Old Coach is practically indestructible. Just give it a glow-up and you'll have it forever." Others offered tips for restoration, from using leather conditioner to seeking out a skilled cobbler — or even treating themselves to a "delicious celebratory peach cobbler" after such a sweet find.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.