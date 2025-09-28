Shopper thrilled after inspecting rack at local thrift store: 'I am so happy for you'

An extremely lucky thrifter found a heap of Chinese silk and paid a fraction of the market price for it.

The shopper posted a few pictures of the silk on Reddit, titling the post: "OVER 55 YARDS of pristine Chinese silk for $12.99."

In the caption, they explained, "Been wanting to try silk painting, but the price always made it a hard hobby to start. Now I've got more silk than I know what to do with!"

Photo Credit: Reddit

Mood sells a similar ivory Chinese silk for about $20 a yard. Fifty-five yards of it would cost $1,100. However, it's not just about the price. Mood won't even let you order that much. It seems the maximum you can buy is a mere 15 yards.

The extravagant cost and limited availability are due to the labor-intensive process of harvesting the silk and crafting the fabric. For these reasons, silk is in high demand but limited supply, making it a rare fabric.

Chinese silk is particularly special, as the country is the birthplace of this luxurious fabric and produces some of the highest quality silk in the world. It's known for its lightweight and supple feel that drapes beautifully.

Even when buying from a silk supplier, you're unlikely to get this kind of deal. The thrifter was lucky, but this kind of luck only strikes when you shop at secondhand stores. Thrift stores are the perfect place to find exceptional items at low prices, from designer bags to one-of-a-kind antique furniture.

You get to take home dazzling items and save money. And thrifting also helps the planet. When you buy secondhand items, you keep them out of landfills, where they emit harmful gases and worsen pollution. You also help reduce pollution caused by the manufacturing and transportation of new goods.

Scoring a mound of rare Chinese silk for less than the cost of a Chipotle burrito and helping the planet is a win-win-win. And other Redditors were jealous.

One person jokingly commented: "Congrats. I am so happy for you. Well done."

Someone else shared the OP's aversion to the market price, writing: "You are one lucky duck! I've been searching for a silk scarf source for literally years but the prices make me green lol. Hope you love your new hobby! If you happen to want to unload, please lmk!"

