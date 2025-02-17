  • Home Home

Homeowner seeks second opinion after HOA calls out concerning detail in their yard: 'I need to convince the HOA'

by Laurelle Stelle
One homeowner living in a homeowners association was frustrated when the HOA told them to get rid of some weeds — although, according to commenters, the association may have had a point.

The original poster shared a photo of their yard on r/landscaping. "Hello friends, what plants do you see in this area?" they asked in their post. "I need to convince the HOA that it's ground cover and not weeds."

It's true that HOAs often get in the way of eco-friendly and money-saving yard choices just because they want to keep the area looking traditional with uniform lawns. But is that what happened in this case?

The news the homeowner received from other Redditors was not good. "I see periwinkle (vinca); it's an invasive species and should be removed," said one commenter. "Horrible plant; I hate it."

Most commenters agreed that the main plant visible in the photo is vinca, and many were surprised that it would be considered a weed; as one commenter said, "Good lord, I can't believe your HOA has a problem with that."

But there are good reasons to get rid of an invasive plant when it crops up, even if it's pretty. Invasive species spread explosively through their environment, using up resources and crowding out other species.

"It's invasive in many parts of North America," one user said of the vinca plant. "It's taken over part of a woodland near me."

Thankfully, there are many alternatives for ground cover, erosion control, and just to look pretty. The original poster could rewild the yard with native plants, which not only look beautiful and attract pollinators but also need little maintenance and water. Other possibilities include clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping.

"You need to convince the HOA (and yourself) to let you replace those invasive species with several native ground covers," suggested one commenter.

