Gardener shares unconventional method to cut down on grocery bills using common household item: 'Such a cool idea'

Growing fresh herbs isn't impossible without a garden, as Mrs. Susie showed on TikTok by way of an old shoe organizer.

In the video, she hangs the organizer over a door and plants cups of herbs in them instead of shoes.

#50yearworkanniversary #ashevilleplantfarm #surpriseparty #protectmrssusieatallcosts #hardworker #happy #thebest ♬ original sound - RossFarm_Asheville @rossfarmasheville Mrs Susie has been working at the farm for 50 years today!!! And because she is so precious to us we celebrated her big time over the weekend by throwing her a surprise, tropical themed party. 🌴🦩 Help us in congratulating our dearest Mrs. Susie as she deserves all of our love and respect for being one of the best people we know and one of the hardest workers on the planet. 🥹💚 #50yearsandcounting

The scoop

Shoe organizers have helped shoe lovers keep their footwear from hogging the floor. Well, expert gardener Mrs. Susie, who worked at the Ross Farm (@RossFarm_Asheville) for 50 years, showed "how to create an herb garden with limited space."

Get your herbs and place them in a cup with dirt. Water them and put the cup in its own shoe slot. You now have a vertical garden, either inside or outdoors.

How it's helping

Fresh herbs are one of the easiest things to grow and add flavor to food, so why not cut down on those grocery bills and cultivate your own?

Many provide antioxidants and anti-inflammation. Herbs also have unique attributes — reach for Echinacea for cold/flu prevention or symptom reduction. Milk thistle may help with high cholesterol and liver health, St. John's Wort can alleviate mood, and parsley contains vitamins A, C, and K.

Unfortunately, not everyone has enough space for a garden, so hacks like these show people there are creative ways to grow your own food, ranging from herbs to tomatoes, for a healthy lifestyle.

Other limited-space gardening hacks include growing microgreens on a window sill in a week or taking $20 to create a stackable garden with conjoined pots.

Plus, working in a garden of any size comes with several physical and mental health benefits like stress relief, calorie burning, better health from natural pesticide-free food, and the chance to interact with others.

Speaking of interacting, Mrs. Susie and others at the Ross Farm work together and share their knowledge about their green space. Other spaces, such as the Eco Therapy Community Garden and the CrossFit Fairmount gym highlighted by the Homegrown National Park, have done the same.

What everyone's saying

"Such a cool idea!" said one fan.

Another added, "Mrs Susie, thank you for sharing! Dirt stained hands forever."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.